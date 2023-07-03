Update on John Cena's status with WWE after surprising appearance at Money in the Bank - Reports

John Cena made a shocking appearance yesterday at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

The 16-time champion electrified the WWE Universe when his music hit and cut a promo that got even more people talking. Cena stated he was at the show to try and bring WrestleMania to London, which sent the crowd at the O2 Arena into a frenzy.

Grayson Waller interrupted and claimed that Australia would be a much better location to host WrestleMania in the future. The crowd disagreed with the recently drafted star, and Cena hit Grayson with an Attitude Adjustment to end the segment.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, John Cena was only set to appear at Money in the Bank and doesn't have any upcoming storylines. The report noted that things could change if John's schedule frees up in the future, and the company was very happy with his appearance at MITB yesterday in London.

Triple H reacts to John Cena's promo at WWE Money in the Bank

Triple H was bombarded with questions about WrestleMania coming to London during the press conference following last night's premium live event.

During the press conference, Triple H joked about Cena putting him in a tough spot after his promo at Money in the Bank because he is going to get crushed no matter what he says. The Game noted that bringing WrestleMania to London may be "tough" but advised fans to "never say never."

"Montreal, sold out, record sales. Puerto Rico, sold out, record sales. Saudi, sold out, record sales. London here, sold out, record sales. So that record bodes well for international. We are a global company. We intend to be global, so never say never," added Triple H. [From 36:23 - 36:45]

The London crowd loved seeing John Cena last night at Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see when the 46-year-old legend returns to WWE television again down the line.

