John Cena breaks silence after returning to WWE at Money in the Bank 2023

The WWE Universe received an unexpected guest in London as John Cena returned to the company during the Money in the Bank 2023 event. Fans were ecstatic to see The Cenation Leader make a surprise appearance in the O2 arena. Today, he addressed his comeback via a Twitter post.

On July 1, John Cena received one of the biggest pops from the London crowd when his iconic music hit during the high-profile show. He spoke to the WWE Universe and discussed the possibility of the United Kingdom hosting a WrestleMania event in the future.

While John Cena thanked the crowd for their continued support, Grayson Waller appeared out of nowhere and cut a heel promo. The SmackDown star attempted to assault the 16-time world champion before the latter dropped him with an Attitude Adjustment. After the event, Cena broke his silence by posting a heartfelt tweet.

"I'm simply unable to express the love and gratitude I have for last night's audience. Thank you to my @WWE family for always welcoming [me] back home. Thank you, London, for the opportunity to be part of a truly unforgettable evening. WrestleMania [in the UK] 🤷‍♂️ Never say never."

Cena's one-off appearance was one of the highlights of the event. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if The Cenation Leader and WWE fans convinced the company to bring WrestleMania to the United Kindom shortly.

John Cena's last WWE match was at WrestleMania 39

Last year, Cena returned to WWE and celebrated his 20 years with the company. During his appearance on Monday Night RAW, he was rudely interrupted by Austin Theory, and they teased a future feud.

Austin Theory later became the United States Champion by defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series 2022. In the following months, Theory bested several notable names on the roster.

During the Road to WrestleMania 39, the US Champion challenged The Cenation Leader for a title match at The Show of Shows. John Cena eventually accepted Theory's challenge during an episode of RAW.

Despite a valiant effort, Cena could not defeat Austin Theory in the opening bout of WrestleMania 39. This was the veteran's last match before he resumed his movie commitments. It will be interesting to see if he will face Grayson Waller at SummerSlam 2023 after their recent interaction.

