John Cena's biggest threat may be 33-year-old current star at WWE SummerSlam 2023

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe when he made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2023. The Leader of Cenation wanted the crowd in the United Kingdom to voice their passion for the sport by demanding that the company someday holds WrestleMania in the UK.

Unfortunately, Cena and the crowd in The O2 Arena were rudely interrupted by none other than Grayson Waller. This could lead to many things and Waller might become the biggest threat to The Leader of Cenation ahead of SummerSlam. In the end, John Cena made a statement with an Attitude Adjustment on the star.

During the segment, Waller also stated that if WWE decides to host WrestleMania outside of the United States, then it should be in Australia. The fans and Cena didn't agree with Grayson Waller, and for the first time in over two months, the rising star took a bump on the main roster.

The appearance of John Cena is not something that WWE wastes, as they always highly value the return of The Leader of Cenation. This could possibly mean that Cena now has a target on his back and Waller might be the biggest threat to him until the two get inside the squared circle for SummerSlam 2023.

Why would John Cena face Grayson Waller at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

After becoming a part-time superstar and a full-time Hollywood A-Lister, Cena makes sporadic appearances for WWE to promote the product or to give a rub to the next generation. Earlier this year, The Leader of Cenation returned to the company and lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Moreover, Theory was not the only superstar from the current lot that Cena has gone toe-to-toe with in his part-time run. The Leader of Cenation has faced several names in WWE such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and many more during his final full-time run.

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller is a rising star and the company would want a high-profile feud for Waller heading into his first main roster premium live event. The social megastar has not wrestled on Friday Night SmackDown since he was drafted to the brand during the annual Draft.

A feud with John Cena would be a perfect start for Grayson Waller on the main roster. Waller has been ruthless and was a threat to many during his time on the developmental brand. The two stars could deliver a performance of a lifetime which could possibly surpass Cena's last match against Austin Theory.

Do you want to see John Cena vs Grayson Waller at SummerSlam 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

