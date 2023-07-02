Triple H explains 46-year-old's WWE return

Triple H spoke about several topics at a press conference after WWE Money in the Bank, including John Cena's surprise return at the event.

Cena had not appeared on WWE television since losing to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. The 16-time world champion had fun with the London crowd by teasing that WWE could stage WrestleMania in the city one day. He also exchanged words with Grayson Waller.

Following the show, Triple H said Cena returned because he wanted to engage with the audience:

"John Cena [had] nothing to do in the afternoon, thought he'd pop by here and just say hello. I know he said it all out there, why he's here, why he did this, and is here for that. But, truth be told, every now and then in life you just need a shot of adrenaline." [31:43 – 32:00]

Cena was already in London to film a movie alongside Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra. Triple H added that the opportunity to appear in front of a raucous crowd was too good to turn down:

"There is no greater direct main line of adrenaline than standing in front of 18,000 people here at O2 Arena and just doing what you can't do any place else in the world. So, truth be told, he just needed that." [32:00 – 32:15]

Regarding Cena's WrestleMania comments, Triple H did not rule out the possibility of WWE holding The Show of Shows in England. He also noted that four of the last five premium live events took place in international destinations.

What happened between Grayson Waller and John Cena?

Although he was a polarizing figure at the height of his in-ring career, John Cena is now adored by fans whenever he appears in WWE. The 46-year-old's WrestleMania remarks were met with huge cheers from the London fans before Grayson Waller attempted to spoil the party.

Waller mocked Cena for losing to Austin Theory, The Fiend, and Roman Reigns in recent years. He then suggested that WWE host WrestleMania in his home country of Australia.

At the end of the segment, the SmackDown star attacked Cena from behind before the WWE legend retaliated with an Attitude Adjustment.

