John Cena spotted in London ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

John Cena has had only brief appearances in WWE in recent years, and after finishing up his match on WrestleMania 39, he returned to his busy schedule again. However, his current filming project may have conveniently put him on the spot back to his home wrestling promotion as he was spotted in London ahead of Money in the Bank.

The 16-time WWE Champion has been keeping busy going from filming to promoting his movie projects, his most recent one being Fast X, currently out in theatres. Due to his rigorous filming schedules, Cena has only managed to compete in the company twice since the start of 2022, with his most recent outing being at the Grandest Stage of Them All, against Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Cena lost the match and went off once again to fulfill his other Hollywood commitments and is currently engaged in one now. The Cenation Leader was spotted filming for a movie titled "Heads of State" starring himself, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra in Croydon, London.

. @Bub3m16



I wonder if he'll swing by John Cena is currently in London filming a movie with Idris Elba & Priyanka Chopra.I wonder if he'll swing by #SmackDown or #MITB next week John Cena is currently in London filming a movie with Idris Elba & Priyanka Chopra. I wonder if he'll swing by #SmackDown or #MITB next week 👀 https://t.co/uhskhiuqCA

We're unsure if John Cena will be looking to swing by for this week's episode of SmackDown in the UK or make a huge splash with a surprise appearance at the O2 Arena in London at Money in the Bank. We're sure the fans will once again welcome the Champ back to his wrestling roots and loudly cheer for him.

Top WWE star commented on facing longtime rival John Cena once again

John Cena has shared the ring with many legendary stars and has had many storied rivalries with the likes of Randy Orton, The Rock, AJ Styles, etc. However, one of his most hard-hitting and personal rivalries in the WWE was with none other than the Rated-R Superstar, Edge.

Both legends have faced off against one another on many occasions and have made the audience feel their resentment for one another in the storyline and their matches. John Cena and Edge had one of the biggest rivalries back in 2006, and it all began with a Money in the Bank cash-in from the latter.

The 11-time World Champion has previously expressed his interest in facing the Cenation Leader before he finishes up his time in the WWE. Speaking in a YouTube video, Edge commented on sharing the ring one more time with John Cena in the future.

"Again, something, it may happen gain one day, I don't know," Edge said. [19:15 onward]

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia John Cena tears up whilst commenting on Edge: "I really hope everyone watching knows just how gifted, and caring, and amazing Adam is. He's just a... he's a good human being, he's a great human being, he loves sports entertainment. He's given so much to you guys, and I also think… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… John Cena tears up whilst commenting on Edge: "I really hope everyone watching knows just how gifted, and caring, and amazing Adam is. He's just a... he's a good human being, he's a great human being, he loves sports entertainment. He's given so much to you guys, and I also think… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xWSn0ztZlb

Both stars have tremendous respect for each other and have completed 25 years in WWE since their careers began. It seems the time is running out for one final match between them since Edge could be planning to finish up in the ring sometime soon.

Who do you want to see John Cena face off against one last time? Sound off in the comments section down below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes