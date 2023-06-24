Edge comments on possibly facing former rival for the first time in nearly 13 years during his final WWE run

Edge has wrestled multiple different generations of WWE Superstars during his 25-year career in the business. However, there is one name that stands out in The Rated-R Superstar's book, John Cena. The Hall of Famer recently discussed the possibility of facing the 16-time world champion in his final run.

In 2006, Edge and Cena had one of the biggest feuds of the year. It all started when The Rated-R Superstar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the Leader of Cenation to win the WWE Championship. The two had countless matches throughout their careers.

However, the Hall of Famer has previously expressed his interest in facing John Cena one more time, but the Hollywood star is quite busy. Speaking in a video on WWE's YouTube channel, The Rated-R Superstar commented on the possibility of facing his former rival during his final run. Check it out:

"Again, something, it may happen gain one day, I don't know." (At 19:15)

In 2010, the Leader of Cenation had his last one-on-one match against The Rated-R Superstar. Earlier this year, both legends faced and lost to Austin Theory.

RVD wanted to defeat John Cena for the WWE Championship without Edge's help

In 2006, RVD won the Money in the Bank Ladder match at the Grandest Stage of Them All and announced that he'd cash in on John Cena for the WWE Championship at ECW One Night Stand 2006.

During the match, Edge came out and helped RVD, which allowed him become the champion at the event. Speaking on the 1 Of A Kind podcast, Van Dam revealed that he wanted to win the match without interference. Check it out:

"I remember wishing at the time that Edge wouldn't have come in and helped for the finish. Maybe that was just an ego thing. I might have just thought, 'I should have beat him square.' Like I didn't [need] any help because 'I'm at my best. I'm the whole F'n show. I'm back baby!' That's what it felt like, like I was back. It's amazing how your mind and body and spirit are all connected when you really feel good about something. Boom!"

In the end, Van Dam lost the title in less than a month on Monday Night RAW to The Rated-R Superstar.

Do you want to see Edge vs John Cena? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes