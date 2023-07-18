The anticipation for Nolan's Oppenheimer is almost over, as the biographical epic is all set to make its arrival in theaters in most regions of the world on Friday, July 21, 2023. Gleaned from the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project, the movie is the latest passion project of the critically acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who has served as both the screenplay writer and director of the movie.

The duration or runtime of the movie is a total of 180 minutes. As per Universal Pictures, the official synopsis of the movie reads,

"Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

It continues,

"The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan."

Ever since the official trailer for the movie was released, fans have been buzzing with excitement to see how the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie will unfold.

Theatrical release dates of Oppenheimer all across the globe explored

The excitement among moviegoers has been apparent as the big debut of Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic saga Oppenheimer draws near. Nolan adapted the idea for his movie from the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film is based on the real-life journey of the prolific Robert J. Oppenheimer, hailed as the "father of the atomic bomb."

Following is a list of release dates for the upcoming biographical epic film starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer:

Belgium - July 19, 2023

Egypt - July 19, 2023

Switzerland - July 19, 2023

France - July 19, 2023

Iceland - July 19, 2023

Philippines - July 19, 2023

Indonesia - July 19, 2023

United Arab Emirates - July 20, 2023

Australia - July 20, 2023

Argentina - July 20, 2023

Brazil - July 20, 2023

Germany - July 20, 2023

Chile - July 20, 2023

Denmark - July 20, 2023

Spain - July 20, 2023

Ecuador- July 20, 2023

Hong Kong - July 20, 2023

Israel - July 20, 2023

Hungary - July 20, 2023

Kuwait - July 20, 2023

Mexico - July 20, 2023

Kazakhstan - July 20, 2023

Malaysia - July 20, 2023

Portugal - July 20, 2023

Netherlands - July 20, 2023

Singapore - July 20, 2023

Ukraine - July 20, 2023

Slovakia - July 20, 2023

Bulgaria - July 21, 2023

Estonia - July 21, 2023

Canada - July 21, 2023

Finland - July 21, 2023

Ireland - July 21, 2023

United Kingdom - July 21, 2023

India - July 21, 2023

Norway - July 21, 2023

Lithuania - July 21, 2023

Poland - July 21, 2023

Turkey - July 21, 2023

Sweden - July 21, 2023

United States - July 21, 2023

Taiwan - July 21, 2023

Vietnam - August 4, 2023

South Korea - August 15, 2023

Italy - August 23, 2023

Greece - August 24, 2023

Besides Cillian Murphy, the cast list for the movie also includes Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Rami Malek as David Hill, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller and Casey Affleck as Boris Pash, among others.

Don't forget to catch Oppenheimer in theaters near you.