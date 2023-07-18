The anticipation for Nolan's Oppenheimer is almost over, as the biographical epic is all set to make its arrival in theaters in most regions of the world on Friday, July 21, 2023. Gleaned from the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project, the movie is the latest passion project of the critically acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who has served as both the screenplay writer and director of the movie.
The duration or runtime of the movie is a total of 180 minutes. As per Universal Pictures, the official synopsis of the movie reads,
"Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."
It continues,
"The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan."
Ever since the official trailer for the movie was released, fans have been buzzing with excitement to see how the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie will unfold.
Theatrical release dates of Oppenheimer all across the globe explored
The excitement among moviegoers has been apparent as the big debut of Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic saga Oppenheimer draws near. Nolan adapted the idea for his movie from the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film is based on the real-life journey of the prolific Robert J. Oppenheimer, hailed as the "father of the atomic bomb."
Following is a list of release dates for the upcoming biographical epic film starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer:
Belgium - July 19, 2023
Egypt - July 19, 2023
Switzerland - July 19, 2023
France - July 19, 2023
Iceland - July 19, 2023
Philippines - July 19, 2023
Indonesia - July 19, 2023
United Arab Emirates - July 20, 2023
Australia - July 20, 2023
Argentina - July 20, 2023
Brazil - July 20, 2023
Germany - July 20, 2023
Chile - July 20, 2023
Denmark - July 20, 2023
Spain - July 20, 2023
Ecuador- July 20, 2023
Hong Kong - July 20, 2023
Israel - July 20, 2023
Hungary - July 20, 2023
Kuwait - July 20, 2023
Mexico - July 20, 2023
Kazakhstan - July 20, 2023
Malaysia - July 20, 2023
Portugal - July 20, 2023
Netherlands - July 20, 2023
Singapore - July 20, 2023
Ukraine - July 20, 2023
Slovakia - July 20, 2023
Bulgaria - July 21, 2023
Estonia - July 21, 2023
Canada - July 21, 2023
Finland - July 21, 2023
Ireland - July 21, 2023
United Kingdom - July 21, 2023
India - July 21, 2023
Norway - July 21, 2023
Lithuania - July 21, 2023
Poland - July 21, 2023
Turkey - July 21, 2023
Sweden - July 21, 2023
United States - July 21, 2023
Taiwan - July 21, 2023
Vietnam - August 4, 2023
South Korea - August 15, 2023
Italy - August 23, 2023
Greece - August 24, 2023
Besides Cillian Murphy, the cast list for the movie also includes Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Rami Malek as David Hill, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller and Casey Affleck as Boris Pash, among others.
Don't forget to catch Oppenheimer in theaters near you.