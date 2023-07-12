"The best historical movie ever": Twitter explodes as Oppenheimer first reactions take over

While fans have to wait for just a little over a week for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to unleash its glory on the big screen, early screenings of the film have garnered excellent reviews. It will not be the only film released this month as Greta Gerwig's Barbie will also be released on the same day. In addition, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has already been released in theatres.
Every time Christopher Nolan creates a film, people flock from all over the world to watch it in theatres. The hype for Oppenheimer is at an all-time high because of some stellar marketing, a seemingly brilliant plot, and a star-studded cast.
Here is what one fan had to say about the film after he watched its early screening:
"Expected nothing less": Oppenheimer first reactions take Twitter by storm
The highly-anticipated film is based on the life of a brilliant American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the infamous Manhattan Project. This project included a number of scientists working together in order to create something that would jeopardize humankind for the rest of its days. They created the first nuclear weapons.
The film is based on the 2005 biography, American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Over 25 years were spent writing it. The book went on to win the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography.
Cillian Murphy who plays the film lead, has described the film in the most spectacular manner. He even praised Director Nolan for his vision and legacy.
"It’s profound but it’s told in a very human way. Everything Christopher Nolan has done has been a prelude to this. This is I think a definitive moment in the history of modern filmmaking," Murphy said.
As fans are hyped to watch the film, here is how they reacted to the biographical thriller's brilliant reviews:
From the above comments, it's safe to say that Oppenheimer is truly something to be excited about. Not only are its reviews great but fans are overjoyed that the film is getting the attention it deserves. Some reviewers also said that it was the director's best work so far.
Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has also received good reviews and fans are glad that both films are going to live up to their expectations. Some said that Oppenheimer was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it was unmissable.
Made with a budget of $100 million, the film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, and several others.