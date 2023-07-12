"The best historical movie ever": Twitter explodes as Oppenheimer first reactions take over

While fans have to wait for just a little over a week for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to unleash its glory on the big screen, early screenings of the film have garnered excellent reviews. It will not be the only film released this month as Greta Gerwig's Barbie will also be released on the same day. In addition, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has already been released in theatres.

Every time Christopher Nolan creates a film, people flock from all over the world to watch it in theatres. The hype for Oppenheimer is at an all-time high because of some stellar marketing, a seemingly brilliant plot, and a star-studded cast.

Here is what one fan had to say about the film after he watched its early screening:

Atom @theatomreview #Oppenheimer Review: CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S MASTERPIECE. A bold, tragic look inside humanity’s darkest hour. Riveting, world-class performances & breathtaking imagery that blows a load of emotion inside you. Not just another biopic, it’s the best historical movie ever! A fitting end #Oppenheimer Review: CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S MASTERPIECE. A bold, tragic look inside humanity’s darkest hour. Riveting, world-class performances & breathtaking imagery that blows a load of emotion inside you. Not just another biopic, it’s the best historical movie ever! A fitting end https://t.co/JRhUwVNpOH

"Expected nothing less": Oppenheimer first reactions take Twitter by storm

The highly-anticipated film is based on the life of a brilliant American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the infamous Manhattan Project. This project included a number of scientists working together in order to create something that would jeopardize humankind for the rest of its days. They created the first nuclear weapons.

The film is based on the 2005 biography, American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Over 25 years were spent writing it. The book went on to win the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography.

Cillian Murphy who plays the film lead, has described the film in the most spectacular manner. He even praised Director Nolan for his vision and legacy.

"It’s profound but it’s told in a very human way. Everything Christopher Nolan has done has been a prelude to this. This is I think a definitive moment in the history of modern filmmaking," Murphy said.

As fans are hyped to watch the film, here is how they reacted to the biographical thriller's brilliant reviews:

mels @natsersi OPPENHEIMER REVIEWS ALL PRAISING CILLIAN, YEAH HIS OSCAR NOMINATION IS SECURED OPPENHEIMER REVIEWS ALL PRAISING CILLIAN, YEAH HIS OSCAR NOMINATION IS SECURED https://t.co/3C5LDwfudO

🔰 @BilboRocky 🍿 Oppenheimer getting amazing reviews. I expected nothing less. Can’t wait to see it. Oppenheimer getting amazing reviews. I expected nothing less. Can’t wait to see it. 🎦 🍿

ika-who @pechupops Oppenheimer’s first reviews calling it Nolan’s best work? A triumph? A magnificent character study? Speechless? Cillian Murphy devours the role?



The war is over, ladies Oppenheimer’s first reviews calling it Nolan’s best work? A triumph? A magnificent character study? Speechless? Cillian Murphy devours the role?The war is over, ladies https://t.co/Y84i6xDa5F

Shahrad @Shahrad66 After seeing some of the reviews on here...I just wanna fast forward life to July 20 so I can watch Oppenheimer. After seeing some of the reviews on here...I just wanna fast forward life to July 20 so I can watch Oppenheimer.

kp @YaHateTwoSeeIt 🏾 Critic reviews for Oppenheimer all great so far Critic reviews for Oppenheimer all great so far 👍🏾

yris is seeing BEYONCÉ @cmebeyiris both oppenheimer and barbie are getting great reviews. this is really history in the making. both oppenheimer and barbie are getting great reviews. this is really history in the making. https://t.co/0Q08e9XW9V

Christopher Nolan Art & Updates @NolanAnalyst



- OPPENHEIMER is Nolan's most dense film. Lots of dialogue, characters and timelines (like Dunkirk). A second viewing will be essential to understand everything.



- Formally, the film is perfect. Impeccably… A French critic saw #Oppenheimer this morning and gave me his review:- OPPENHEIMER is Nolan's most dense film. Lots of dialogue, characters and timelines (like Dunkirk). A second viewing will be essential to understand everything.- Formally, the film is perfect. Impeccably… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A French critic saw #Oppenheimer this morning and gave me his review:- OPPENHEIMER is Nolan's most dense film. Lots of dialogue, characters and timelines (like Dunkirk). A second viewing will be essential to understand everything. - Formally, the film is perfect. Impeccably… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/T74D6WKuXJ

Jesabel @JesabelRaay Damn. Christopher Nolan’s OPPENHEIMER is receiving rave reviews after its premiere at the Le Grand Rex in Paris.



The upcoming biopic is being described as a “serious, philosophical character study on the grandest scale & a massive cinematic achievement”.



We are so back. Damn. Christopher Nolan’s OPPENHEIMER is receiving rave reviews after its premiere at the Le Grand Rex in Paris.The upcoming biopic is being described as a “serious, philosophical character study on the grandest scale & a massive cinematic achievement”. We are so back.

From the above comments, it's safe to say that Oppenheimer is truly something to be excited about. Not only are its reviews great but fans are overjoyed that the film is getting the attention it deserves. Some reviewers also said that it was the director's best work so far.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has also received good reviews and fans are glad that both films are going to live up to their expectations. Some said that Oppenheimer was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it was unmissable.

Made with a budget of $100 million, the film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, and several others.

