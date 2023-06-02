What role does Robert Downey Jr. play in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer? Details explored

Oppenheimer is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023. The five-time Academy Award-nominated director, Christopher Nolan, has served as both the writer and director for the upcoming biographical thriller movie, which is set to arrive in theaters in the United States on July 21, 2023.

Beloved Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie, which stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role. Ever since the news of the actor playing a major role in the upcoming movie was released, fans have been buzzing with excitement.

Robert Downey Jr. will play the role of the American businessman and naval officer Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer

The character Lewis Strauss, which Robert Downey Jr. will play in the movie, Oppenheimer, was a real-life person. Strauss was a well-known American naval officer, businessman, and philanthropist. He had also served two terms on the United States Atomic Energy Commission (AEC).

At the second time of his serving, he was the commission's chairman. He was also one of the primary figures in the United States for the development of nuclear weapons. He became a major part of the United States' nuclear energy policy and nuclear power.

During his time as the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, Strauss urged the peaceful usage of atomic energy. He made a prediction, stating that atomic power would make electricity "too cheap to meter".

During the same period, Strauss also minimized the probable health impacts of radioactive fallout entailing those effects experienced by Pacific Islanders after the thermonuclear test in Castle Bravo.

The man was also the major influencer in the highly controversial hearings that took place in April 1954 in front of the Personnel Security Board of AEC. In the hearing, physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, on whose life the movie is based, saw his security clearance revoked by authorities. Thus, Strauss has been considered a sinister villain in the history of America.

It's safe to say that, it will be quite thrilling to see how the upcoming movie will showcase the character Lewis Strauss, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and others star in Oppenheimer

The new Christopher Nolan film has been gleaned from the highly celebrated Pulitzer Prize-winning biography titled, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by authors Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Renowned cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema has done the cinematography for the movie, while highly acclaimed music composer Ludwig Göransson has given the music. The brief description for the upcoming movie, given by IMdb, reads as follows:

"The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb."

Apart from Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., the promising cast list for the movie also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Michael Angarano, Benny Safdie, David Krumholtz, Dane DeHaan, Matthew Modine, Jack Quaid, and Josh Hartnett, among many others.

Oppenheimer arrives in theaters in the United States on July 21, 2023.

