Oppenheimer cast list: Who stars in Christopher Nolan's new war biopic?

The much-awaited premiere of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a captivating war biopic is set to grace the screens on July 21, 2023. This spellbinding portrayal of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project will bring to life one of the most significant events in history.

Viewers will receive a detailed look at the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant mind behind the Manhattan Project, as he navigates complex science, politics, and morality. Focusing on J. Robert's role in developing the atomic bomb, the film will explore profound moral and ethical dilemmas. In a similar vein, the film will promise an unforgettable cinematic experience, leaving viewers pondering scientific progress and human nature.

The stellar ensemble of Oppenheimer: A glimpse into the world of genius and conflict

1) Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm A film by Christopher Nolan. #Oppenheimer is in theaters 7 21 23. A film by Christopher Nolan. #Oppenheimer is in theaters 7 21 23. https://t.co/rK3LZPD33h

Cillian Murphy is set to portray the renowned physicist, capturing the emotional complexities and internal conflicts faced by J. Robert. Known for his standout roles as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders and Robert Fischer in Inception, Murphy's acting prowess will bring depth and nuance to the protagonist's portrayal.

2) Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer

Playing J. Robert's wife, Emily Blunt will explore the intricate dynamics of their relationship. With notable performances in A Quiet Place and Edge of Tomorrow, Blunt's experience and range will undoubtedly do justice to Katherine's character.

3) Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Robert Downey Jr in Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER’. Robert Downey Jr in Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER’. https://t.co/kZsheZ7Gta

Portraying businessman Lewis Strauss, Downey Jr. brings his charm and charisma to the role. Best known for his iconic portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey Jr.'s presence will add another layer of intrigue to the storyline, highlighting the professional relationships within the scientific community.

4) Matt Damon as Leslie Groves

Taking on the role of General Leslie Groves, Matt Damon will showcase his ability to portray powerful and authoritative figures. Known for his performances in The Martian and the Bourne franchise, Damon's experience in diverse roles will lend credibility to his portrayal of the military leader.

5) Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

As Jean Tatlock, Florence Pugh will dive into the emotional complexities of J Robert's former lover. Pugh's recent work in Little Women and Midsommar showcases her talent for delivering multifaceted performances, making her an excellent fit for this role.

6) Benny Safdie as Edward Teller

Benny Safdie will take on the role of Edward Teller, the Hungarian-American physicist who was a key figure in the development of the atomic bomb. Known for his versatile acting skills, Safdie has previously impressed audiences with his work in Good Time and Uncut Gems. He is set to bring Teller's complex character to life, showcasing his drive and determination in the face of adversity.

Oppenheimer also boasts a power-packed supporting cast; each actor will bring depth and nuance to their roles, adding to the film's historical authenticity:

Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer Benny Safdie as Edward Teller Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence Alden Ehrenreich as Richard Feynman Michael Angarano as Robert Serber Rami Malek David Dastmalchian Harrison Gilbertson Alex Wolff Tony Goldwyn Trond Fausa Aurvåg Josh Zuckerman Olivia Thirlby David Krumholtz Louise Lombard Jason Clarke Christopher Denham Scott Grimes James D'Arcy

Oppenheimer is poised to captivate audiences by delving into the life of one of history's most intriguing figures. Be sure not to miss this enthralling war biopic when it premieres on July 21, 2023, in theatres, and get engrossed by the powerful exploration of scientific progress, morality, and the human spirit.

