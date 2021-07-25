Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon could well be Tom Brady's biggest fan: 'I watched every Bucs game'

Tom Brady was 'bourne' to play football. He has played out of this world, like a 'Martian' during his NFL career. and he 'departed' New England for Tampa Bay. So it should come as no surprise that actor Matt Damon is a massive fan of his.

Brady has millions of fans around the world, thanks to his seven Super Bowl wins, good looks and never-say-die attitude. But movie star Matt Damon may be his biggest.

Matt Damon is all in on Tom Brady

On “The Bill Simmons podcast” yesterday, Damon was asked about his thoughts on Tom Brady moving from New England to Tampa Bay last year. Damon said:

“I watched every Bucs game last year. I love Tom; he’s a once-in-a-lifetime athlete for all of us who are lucky enough to be able to follow his entire career. I’m riding it all the way to the end. I’m all in on that guy.”

Matt Damon will follow Tom Brady wherever he goes. (And yes, that means ditching the Patriots to watch Bucs games now.)



Brady over Belichick

Proud Massachusettsan Matt Damon was not upset when Brady left his beloved New England Patriots to join the Bucs last season. He told Simmons:

“I’m following Tommy. I was always a believer, everyone does, was it Belichick, or was it Brady? Belichick’s an amazing coach, but I never doubted that it wasn’t Brady. I don’t begrudge that guy anything. I actually want him to go win another Super Bowl. It's such an awesome story.”

Damon watched Brady win his first Super Bowl

Damon shared another Brady story with Simmons on his podcast. This one involved Damon watching Super Bowl XXXVI in a Scottish pub in Paris, a game that featured the Patriots playing the St Louis Rams.

The actor was shooting 'The Bourne Identity', but that wasn’t going to stop him from watching Brady and the Pats win their first Super Bowl title. Damon explained how the locals all became Patriots fans that morning.

“They were instantly Patriots fans,” Damon told Simmons. They knew nothing about American football, but they were all like, ‘Go Patriots!’ because the Patriots were the reason they were allowed to drink at six in the morning. It was an awesome place to see that Super Bowl.”

Brady helped 'vandalize' Matt Damon’s house

While Matt Damon may be a big Tom Brady fan, the star quarterback had no issues helping late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel damage the Oscar-winner’s house.

In the skit filmed back in 2019, Tom Brady threw a football right through Damon’s front bedroom window.

