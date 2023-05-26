Barbie 2023 trailer: Three major takeaways

Barbie is definitely one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023. The movie directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig is all set to make its theatrical debut on July 21, 2023. The movie has a promising cast, including stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and Connor Swindells, among others.

The teaser trailer for the movie was released by Warner Bros. Pictures on April 4, 2023. Since then, viewers from across the globe have been quite eager to learn more about the plotline of the new Greta Gerwig movie. The entertainment studio released the main trailer for the film on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The trailer gives viewers some very intriguing hints about what to expect from the upcoming film.

From weird things happening to the iconic doll at the Barbieland to what the Mattel CEO wants, the main trailer revealed some significant plotlines. Needless to say, fans have questions and are eager to dive in to find out some major takeaways from the main Barbie 2023 trailer.

3 major takeaways from the Barbie 2023 main trailer explored

1) Barbie will make a journey to the real world from Barbieland to find out "the truth about the universe"

A still from the 2023 main trailer for the Greta Gerwig movie (Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube)

The main trailer for the upcoming Margot Robbie movie discloses some interesting clues about what to expect from the new movie. One such takeaway is Robbie's titular character facing a tricky situation when everything in Barbieland will start to change for her.

The character will become extremely worried as some unusual things happen to her. Her shower water becomes cold, her ability to float off her roof is compromised, and her heels also lose their normal arch, and are on the ground. This will make the iconic doll question the truth about the universe and her existence in it.

She will be given two choices about the entire situation by what seems like an older version of the titular doll. The doll can either stay in her world or make a journey to the real world to find out "the truth about the universe".

The lead character will be persuaded to choose to find out the truth. This is why she will be seen making a journey to the real world. Ken will of course join her on the journey.

2) Barbie and Ken will get arrested in the real world more than once

A still from the 2023 main trailer for the Greta Gerwig movie (Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube)

In the trailer, Barbie and Ken, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling respectively are seen walking on the road in their classic colorful attires. They are seen being teased by people on the road for their striking looks. When a boy touches the iconic character inappropriately, she immediately punches the boy in the face. Right after that, in the trailer, she and Ken are seen taking mugshots, denoting their arrest.

However, that's not the only time the two will be seen getting arrested. A little while later, the two are seen getting into trouble with another group of men, resulting in getting arrested a second time. Thus, the two lead characters will be seen getting arrested more than once in the real world.

3) The Mattel CEO and his men will chase after Barbie to keep her inside the "box"

A still from the 2023 main trailer for the Greta Gerwig movie (Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube)

The trailer also discloses that after one of the Mattel workers (America Ferrera), will find out that Barbie and Ken have been roaming around the real world, she will inform the Mattel Ceo, played by Will Ferrell. The news will work the CEO up on a whole new level and he will get extremely worried thinking about what will happen if people in the real worth found out about the news.

Thus, he will send his men to catch both the doll and Ken so that he can put her inside the "box", denoting the man-made fantasy world of the doll. In the trailer, the Mattel CEO is seen saying, "If this got out, this could mean extremely weird things for our world. This would be catastrophic!...No one rests until this doll is back in a box."

Another bonus takeaway from the main trailer for the 2023 movie is that the audience may hear the famous track "Barbie Girl" by Aqua in the upcoming movie after all. The main trailer ends with the title line of the track.

The highly awaited movie is releasing in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes