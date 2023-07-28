Barbie x Vans collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The California-founded footwear label Vans is collaborating with the Mattel-owned label Barbie to launch a collaborative collection featuring footwear, accessories, and apparel items. The two companies will be launching four sneaker models, tees, tops, and a bag.

While the blockbuster Barbie movie was launched on July 21, 2023, this doesn't mean there would be a stop to its growing "Barbiecore" trend. The America-based footwear giant is continuing to ride the wave of the beloved trend of 2023 by launching its very own female-oriented collection.

The Barbie x Vans collection was launched via the official e-commerce site of Vans and select retailers on July 27. The collection can currently be availed via Vans in the price range of $40 to $115.

The newly released Barbie x Vans collection features apparel, accessories, and footwear items in women's sizes

The Barbie x Vans collection dropped right after the movie has premiered, which has grossed $529 dollars in the opening week and became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

In the movie, Barbie, Ken, and many more of their friends are seen living happily until the heroine gets existential crisis, following which she visits the real world to fix the problem. However, nothing comes easy and Barbie must navigate her way through both worlds to realize what she wants.

As is seen, the movie-sparked trend has recently taken over globally. Despite many brands going forward with the Barbiecore trend and releasing new pink-themed products, it was inevitable Vans would also do the same.

Vans collaboration with Barbie comes after the doll brand has partnered with many other labels like Gap, Good American, Zara, Crocs, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Moschino, Balmain, and more. To celebrate the launch of the latest movie, which features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the leads, the latest Vans collection features multiple distinct pieces, including:

Authentic Stackform shoe, which can be availed at a retail price of $95. Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform shoe, which can be availed at a retail price of $115. Style 93 DX shoe, which can be availed at a retail price of $100. Slide-On VR3 Cush shoe, which can be availed at a retail price of $70. Ground Work Overalls, which can be availed at a retail price of $110. Rene Oversized Long Sleeve Crew Sweatshirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $75. Flow Fitted Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $40. Flow Free Hand Mini Backpack, which can be availed at a retail price of $50. Lonestar Rider Oversized T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $50. Sass Scoop Crop Long Sleeve Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $45.

The footwear line features four different footstyle, including the classic and beloved Sk8-Hi Tapered Stackform platform sneakers, which doesn't only provide comfort but also add a few inches of height for the ladies. Another footwear that stole the show is the slip-in shoe, which were clad in a swirling multi-colored pattern reminiscent of the Crocs models.

The apparel line on the other hand features an interesting collection that seamlessly blends the cutesy vibes with fashion and comfort. Pieces like fitted crop tops, loose-fit overall, and oversized tee is perfect for those wanting a trendy look.

The entire collection can currently be availed via the official e-commerce site of Vans and select retailers.