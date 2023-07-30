5 upcoming Air Jordan Retro sneakers in Fall 2023

In the past few months, Nike has released a wide range of Air Jordan sneakers, and they plan to continue doing so for the rest of the year. One of the major reasons is the association with the year 2023 itself. Michael Jordan's jersey number is 23, and considering the successful career of the basketball player, it can be said that 23 is the lucky number when it comes to all things Jordan.

Therefore, since this is the year 2023 (the Jordan Year), Nike has decided to bring back Retro AJs and introduce various new models of Jordan sneakers. Here are some of the best Air Jordan Retro sneakers Nike will bring during Fall 2023.

Various models of Air Jordan 1, 2, 4, and 8 will make a comeback this fall

1) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Palomino"

Back in April, a new render of Air Jordan 1 High OG "Palomino" surfaced online ahead of the shoe's highly anticipated release. The AJ Palomino will be released in a new shade of suede, dark brown. This shade follows 2020's AJ 1 Retro High in "Black Mocha." The "Mocha" colorway highlights the AJ's signature deep brown detailing, while the "Black Mocha" shade adds a crisp white side panel and black logo.

In this latest release, the heel, collar, and toe, as well as the swoosh, are crafted in light brown suede, while dark black leather covers the toe guard and the mid-foot panel to create a subtle contrast for the body of the OG. The pair will see the release on September 2 with a $180 price tag.

2) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Praline"

ReleaseRadar @ReleaseR8r



Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Praline' (W) Releasing September 13thAir Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Praline' (W) pic.twitter.com/Qdzxz1oFdg

The AJ 1 "Praline," which was first shown in mock-ups towards the end of 2022, has finally arrived in the flesh, with retailers offering a detailed look at the colorway. The pair exudes luxury with natural-colored, premium leather wrapping both the overlays and the Swoosh. The base is white underneath, matching the lettering and complementing the "Sail" finish of the midsole below.

Furthermore, the silhouette's flat laces are replaced with a more elevated, satin-like ribbon. The pair will be released on September 13. The sneaker will come in women's and kids' sizes. The price for adults will be $180 and for kids $70.

3) Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Atmosphere Grey"

The AJ 1 High OG debuted in a "Stealth" colorway last year, with grey and white alternating over the leather upper. Jordan Brand has developed a "Stealth"-like "Atmosphere Grey" for the silhouette as its AJ 1 Low OG rival continues to broaden its possibilities.

The low-top sneaker is currently available in a white and grey color composition. The all-leather design features on the mudguard, midfoot base panel, tongue, and laces in white. On the other hand, "Atmosphere Grey" dresses up the Swooshes, the heel, the toe box, and the lining. In black, the Wings logo adorns the heel of the sneaker. The pair will get released on September 8 with a $140 price tag.

4) Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement"

Sniperkicks @snipernick32

RELEASING SEPTEMBER 9TH

WHO WOULD LIKE TO SEE A SHOCK DROP!? AIR JORDAN 4 RED CEMENTRELEASING SEPTEMBER 9THWHO WOULD LIKE TO SEE A SHOCK DROP!? pic.twitter.com/NeRE8m9h7w " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/NeRE8m9h7w" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/NeRE8m9h7w" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/NeRE8m9h7w

The iconic "White Cement" colorway is altered in this new rendition by introducing brilliant red highlights instead of the customary grey hits. The "Red Cement" AJ 4 features an angelic leather upper that serves as a clean and timeless foundation for the design.

Black eyelets offer a contrasting touch, while the midsoles have black and grey hits, featuring speckling. The red accents on the wings panels, heel tab, and midsole give the shoe a stunning and eye-catching appearance. The pair will get released on September 9 with a $210 price tag.

5) Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs"

Initially reported in November 2022, the Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" was set to reappear in 2023, featuring the original iconic red pull tab at the heel. @solesbyzay_backup on Instagram shared the first peek at the highly awaited release, verifying the information.

While the model can only be seen from one angle, the design of the shoes is not a mystery, as this colorway, also known as the "True Red," is one of the most renowned AJ models in history. The pair will get released on September 30 with a price tag of $210.