Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Atmosphere Grey" sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan Brand, has continued to garner a lot of relevance in the pop culture and streetwear community. The label has consistently garnered attention and followed the latest trends to satisfy the needs and desires of its consumers. As the label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, it is paying centered attention to retro colorways.

After announcing 2023 as a "Jordan year" as a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number earlier this year, the label has continued to give retro makeovers to its silhouettes, especially Air Jordan 1. The debut silhouette has received iconic makeovers, and the latest to be revealed is "Atmosphere Grey."

The makeover reimagines the Grey hues with a stealth-like finish upon the overlays. While the Swoosh label has not yet announced an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Atmosphere Grey," according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the makeover is expected to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on September 8, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Atmosphere Grey" sneakers, which feature a stealth-like color scheme

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Atmosphere Grey" sneakers feature a stealth-like color scheme (Image via @sneakertigger/ Instagram)

Nike signed a lifetime deal with Michael Jordan in 1984 and launched his signature sneaker line, Air Jordan. The first shoe from this collaboration was released to the public in 1985, which was the iconic Air Jordan 1 "Bred." The duo's partnership permanently linked the fashion and basketball world with the sneaker sphere.

The duo's Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has become one of the most beloved models ever and has undergone multiple makeovers in almost four decades. The shoe has garnered popularity due to multifold reasons, one of which is Michael Jordan's legendary history as a basketball player. The official site describes their successful partnership,

"Along the way, Jordan redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The official site of Swoosh label's site introduces the history of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest sneaker to be introduced is the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Atmosphere Grey," which comes clad in an OG color scheme. The sneaker's upper comes constructed of all-leather material, and the base is clad in an Atmosphere Grey hue, accented upon the perforated toe boxes.

The titular hue is added to the Swoosh logos on lateral and medial profiles, heels, and inner lining. The white hue is accentuated upon the mudguards, tongues, base panels of the midfoot, and laces. Branding details are added with the contrasting black shade accentuating the winged-basketball logo and the Grey-hued "Nike Air" logo.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and grey rubber outsoles. The sneaker model is rumored to release on September 8, 2023, via the official Nike website and select retailers for $140.

