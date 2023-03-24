"Mocha 2.0": Sneakerheads compare the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG "Palomino" with Travis Scott's 2019-released Mocha Highs

The new Air Jordan 1 High OG " Palomino" will be released on September 16, 2023, for $180. Various sneaker outlets have already released detailed looks for the sneakers on social media platforms.

Looking at the Black and Metallic Gold-Palomino-Sail color palate of the shoes, sneakerheads are going back to their Travis Scott's 2019-released Mocha Highs. They say it's a Mocha 2.0, which is making its way to the sneaker community.

Fans react to the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG "Palomino" for its new color palete

The Travis Scott x AJ 1 Retro High OG "Mocha" is a highly sought-after sneaker collaboration between rapper Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. The shoe was released in 2019 and features a mix of white, black, and brown colors with a unique design inspired by Scott's Texas roots.

Now looking after the new Air Jordan 1 High OG "Palomino", sneakerheads are saying it's a reverse Mocha. A few are even saying the colorways of the Travis Scott's Mocha Highs are better. However, most sneakerheads are quite happy with the color palete of the upcoming release sneaker pairs.

Along with these comparisons and appreciations, fans are also criticizing the pair for their yellow Nike labeling on the tongue. They want it in red, white, or brown, but not in yellow. According to them, the yellow branding on the tongue tab is ruining the whole vibe of the pair.

Air Jordan 1 High OG " Palomino" will drop in men's sizes

Coming on September 16, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” is a new colorway that will be part of the brand's Fall 2023 collection.

The new sneaker pair will come dressed in a four-color combination consisting of black, metallic gold, palomino, and sail. This particular pair of AJ 1s has a foundation made of black suede with brown leather overlays, along with metallic gold branding stitched into the nylon tongues.

The design is finished off with a black lining that sits on top of a sail midsole and then a brown outsole. In addition to the unique packaging, the sneakers will also have an additional pair of laces.

SneakerAlert @SneakerAlertHD Air Jordan 1 High OG "Palomino" Releasing September 16th Air Jordan 1 High OG "Palomino" Releasing September 16th https://t.co/kXXTONr4DB

Air Jordan 1 is one of the most popular and iconic sneakers of all time. It was first released in 1985 and was designed by Peter Moore, featuring a high-top silhouette and a Nike Swoosh on the side. The shoe was initially made for basketball but quickly became a fashion statement and cultural phenomenon.

Today, AJ 1 continues to be a highly sought-after sneaker, with new colorways and collaborations constantly being released. Its popularity has only increased in recent years, with the sneaker's timeless design and cultural significance continuing to resonate with sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts around the world.

