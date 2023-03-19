Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Tokyo 96” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

One of the most well-known shoe brands, the Air Jordans were officially launched under the sub-label run by Nike and Michael Jordan. The company has regularly updated the iconic Air Jordan 1 since its 1985 business debut.

As the company's 40th anniversary approaches, the crew is working on adding more colors and patterns to the shoe design. The Jordan Brand has now created the new Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Tokyo 96" model to commemorate the basketball legend's first trip to Japan in 1996.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Tokyo 96" colorway is slated to go on sale in Japan on March 25, 2023 at Atmos Tokyo. A larger global release via Nike as well as a few retailers, both online and in-person, is still pending. Acceptance for the lottery began on Atmos Online at 9:00 on March 18, 2023. The retail cost, which comes in men's sizes, is set at $120 USD or ¥15,400.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Tokyo 96” shoes are a nod to 1996 event held in Japan

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Tokyo 96 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

While every collector wants to get their hands on the original hues of the AJ1, particularly the high-top version, the Jordan Brand wants to feed people with the casual low tops that are currently in style. The most recent iteration, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Tokyo 96," is inspired by a trip Michael Jordan took to Japan in 1996. However, many of the color combinations assigned to the low-top borrow from iconic and sought-after high-top releases.

Jordan fans filled the Yokohama Arena for the "NIKE HOOP HEROES" event that took place in September 1996. It was a special day for the six-time NBA champion because it was his first trip to Japan. He was one of several guests at the event, along with Charles Barkley, Jason Kidd, Michael Finley, Damon Staudermaier, and Carl Lewis.

These shoes are inspired by the North Carolina uniform color palette (Image via Twitter/@uptod4te)

One of the more memorable moments from that trip was Jordan's 1-on-1 match against a young man who donned a University of North Carolina uniform.

The description of these low-top sneakers on Atmos’ social media page reads:

“The AIR JORDAN 1 LOW is a special pair that captures that famous scene and incorporates the team colors of the University of North Carolina into the lizard skin swoosh of the AIR JORAN 12 that Jordan wore. 27 years have passed, and not a few fans can recall the excitement of that day. It's been 27 years, and not a few fans can recall the excitement of that day.”

Here's an on-foot image of these sneakers (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

The silhouette features white suede on the underlay with gray and university blue leather reinforcements all around, bringing on elements like the snakeskin-like leathers of Air Jordan 12. Gray is used on the top eyestay, snakeskin Nike Swoosh, as well as heel overlay, while the latter of the two hues is used on the mudguard and bottommost eyestay.

The Jumpman branding and exposed foam tongue borders are surrounded by cream laces, and the Wings emblem on the heel is a darker yellow, adding to its retro appearance. A cream midsole with distinctive stitching accents and a university blue rubber outsole are combined underfoot.

The AJ1 Low SE "Tokyo 96" sneakers will shortly be added to the Jordan Brand lineup. For information on the impending release, fans of the NBA veteran can use the Atmos Tokyo website.

