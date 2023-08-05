Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “University Red” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Another colorway is added to the Nike Zoom Vomero series in 'University Red'. With the unique features of Zoom Vomero, this new colorway will appear with a vibrant red hue combined with silver reflecting swoosh.

The sneaker from the Vomero 5 series leaves a lot to discuss in its detail and thanks to its evolution process which makes sure that the sneaker becomes the ultimate comfort staple including the timeless fashion authorization.

Appearing in 2011 with a unique style and features, the sneaker gained a penchant from the sneakerhead for its air cushioning technology in the midsole. Since then the sneaker gets several alterations in design and technology and became a permanent member of the lifestyle section.

After a long hiatus, 2022 became the year of the resurgence and the Swoosh company seems putting efforts into different colorways since then. 2023 has seen several launches in maize, navy blue, and black, and adding another tincture to the list, this university red is about to hit shoe stores soon.

However, the official date is not yet published but according to sneaker news, it will be launched soon in this year for $160. A few selected retail stores and the Nike website will be the house where sneakerheads can attack to grab them.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 chooses 'University red' tincture for the next launch

Since the beginning, this sneaker line has been standing out because of its upper material and mid-foot cushioning design. Apart from this, Nike + technology was the new addition to the series where people can connect their shoes with iPods.

However, after a long pause, Samuel Ross, the founder of 'A Cold World' took Vomero as his canvas and flicked his creative touch by adding a block in the heel counter but it did not translated into a huge success. Later, the block was removed and an upgraded design showed up with a crosshair silhouette.

Despite having a chunky design, Vomero 5 is still running in the minimalistic fashion era, thanks to its highly comforting technologies. The mesh-featured silhouette got a layer of leather and suede material which determines the high stretching ability.

In the university red colorway, the firm leather panel on the crosshair mesh upper created a sporadic pattern. The red-hued rubber outsole is great for traction while the air-cushioned white midsole provides the ultimate cushy experience.

A mid-sized swoosh is glued on the caged panel in a reflective silver shade and the whipped switches in the matching threads got a blending with red to create an anomaly.

However, the hard plastic-made heel counter supports the whole structure and enhances the performance. The Nike branding is shown on the red leather panel in embroidered embeds while the padded tongue got another Nike branding along with Vomero 5 script.

So, the 'university colorway' can be a great cop in the lifestyle section because of its bold look that discards mainstream fashion. Also, its cushioning technology in midsole provides the comfort and can be a great choice for lifestyle and running shoes.

For a fashion enthusiast or a regular office worker, comfort with fashion is the ultimate demand which is cleverly mitigated by the Vomero 5. This vibrant red combination has been priced at $160 and it will land soon in 2023 as the official launch date is yet to be published.