5 celebrities who nailed the vintage fashion trend in 2023 

Recreating vintage fashion is another trend nowadays where celebrities re-do previously worn clothes. Starting at the Met Gala and finding its way to the street, retro looks are coming back.

Several designers already predicted this as recycling vintage clothes becomes more economical, practical, and fashionable.

In this list, celebrities took pieces from 90s runways and restyled them. A sleek neckpiece or brown-toned makeup was added to make these looks instant classics.

From Zendraya to Bella Hadid, vintage fashion fever is high among celebrities

1) Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel

Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, knows how to wear vintage fashion. At Cannes 2023, the ‘The Idol’ actress donned a vintage Chanel little black dress. Alongside her co-actors, she posed in the strapless, sequined LBD, which was originally worn by Christie Turlington in 1994.

Not wanting to be a copycat, Lily-Rose didn't complete recreate the look originally worn by Turlington; instead she made it her own. Like the supermodel, Lily-Rose wore sheer gloves and tights.

The floral headwear, however, was discarded. Instead Depp opted for a a messy low bun, and the wavy tendrils fell on Lily-Rose’s face where the 90’s supermodel Turlington hit the runaway with bangs.

2) Zendaya in Versace

"Euphoria" star Zendraya wore a vintage Versace slit gown to the NAACP Image Awards. Law Roach, her stylist, found the dress, which was from Versace's 2002 couture collection. Supermodel Carolina Kurkova originally wore it on the runway.

This black strapless gown featured a v-shaped plunging neckline and mid-slit torso-shaped body-hugging. These features stood out because of its lime green accents. The dress's back ruffle added extra drama.

To balance the drama of the dress, Zendreya’s makeup artist Raoul kept her makeup minimal. The look was accesorized with a pointed toe pump, a glimmering bracelet, and Zendreya’s brown bob.

3) Jenna Ortega in Versace

Jenna Ortega loves to rock that dark, bold Wednesday vibe on the red carpet. For the SAG Awards, she wore a vintage high-slit black gown from Versace.

The Gen-Z actress' gown, which featured an asymmetric neckline, was designed by Gianni Versace for his 1994 Italian Fall collection. The original gown included straps. Ortega made the dress her own by eliminating them.

She paired an 18-carat gold, platinum, and diamond sleek neckpiece from Tiffany.co’s Schlumberger collection, along with the Jimmy Choo platforms, to accessorize the look.

4) Dua Lipa in Chanel's Bride

Dua Lipa's Met Gala look was the perfect mix of vintage and modern. At the 2023 Met Gala, the singer wore a vintage Chanel white ball-shaped gown that featured navy blue lining.

This look was part of Lagerfeld's bridal gown tradition. The designer often selected one of his muses to play the role of bride to close out his shows. This piece, from the 1992 haute couture collection, was worn by Claudia Schiffer.

To modernize the look, Dua Lipa added a diamond necklace from Tiffany. co. She discarded the original lacy hat that accompanied the dress; instead, she opted to keep the look simple.

5) Bella Hadid in Wide Denim

It would be unfair if wide-leg denim was not mentioned as vintage fashion. Denim never goes out of style because it comes in different shapes and styles. A recent Instagram post saw Bella Hadid wearing wide-legged jeans with a long overcoat.

Hadid further accessorized her look by wearing a block-heeled boot. This gave the look a real 90s vintage style as FRIENDS star Courtney Cox was often spotted wearing this look.

Hadid modernized the look by wearing high-waisted gray denim jeans.