5 best fashion moments from Barbie: The Movie

Barbie is a great tour of memory lane for so many girls as they tried their hands at fashion with the drapes on the doll. In the recent Greta Gerwig movie where Margot Robbie portrays Barbie, the designer Jacqueline Duran got the most important role, illustrating the attire.

While recreating the human version of the doll, Durran faced a lot of difficulties as Greta wanted everything perfect. To express her journey, Durran cites:

"The defining characteristic of what she wears is where she’s going and what she’s doing. It’s about being completely dressed for your job or task. I had buyers going out every day looking for clothes in specific colors in every shop in London. We wanted the world to be a really controlled environment. Greta writes at 100 miles an hour, often four scenes in a page of script… There’s a lot of costume changes."

This sums up the journey of Durran during the movie and she did a pretty well job in mixing the pink palate.

From cowgirl to Gingham plaid eye candy dress, here are the top 5 fashion moments from the Barbie movie

1) The cowgirl outfit

Margot was seen wearing a bright pink flared pant coupled with a body-hugging curved ribbed top and a cowboy hat. Cowgirl fashion has been included in the movie infusing extra pink hues to set it in Barbie's world.

Western fashion introduced cowgirl as one of the favorite styling genres where flared denim, suede or leather belts, and puffed-up sleeves shirts are common. The trend equally goes for both males and females where adding some accessories raise feminity.

The Cowgirl Look ( Image via Dale Robinette)

In the movie, Durran includes the cowgirl style with flared pants with star embeds in different pink hues. With the matching top and printed scarf tied on the neck, the cowgirl look is finished off by the inoculation of a white cow hat lined with a glossy pink ribbon.

2) The disco jumpsuit

The sparkling champagne hue jumpsuit is another notable fashion moment enticing the fans. Durran cleverly discards the pink color theme from the outfit color chart, adding the sequin styling.

The Disco Jumpsuit ( Image via Popsugar)

The strapless body-hugging jumpsuit with slightly flared lower is complemented by the vibrant red lipstick. The dazzling jumpsuit does not look heavy and the champagne color does a pretty good job here. The wavy curls and the metallic gleaming bangles complement the jumpsuit well.

3) Gingham plaid long dress

In this outfit, Durran plays with the Gingham dress, taking colors from the pink and white palate. Margot is seen wearing a plaid pink mid-length gingham dress with a pair of pink stilettos.

Barbie in Gingham Dress ( Image via Nordot)

This outfit seems to be the exodus of the plaid and pink combination where a matching belt distracts with its white beads buckle. The white daisy neckpiece and the earing finishes off the look.

4) The pink jumpsuit

In one fashion moment, the whole girl gang was draped in a loose pink jumpsuit that can be a great Barbie fad too. This jumpsuit is tied up at the waist and has two lateral pockets mingling with feminity in a casual outfit.

The casual Pink Jumpsuit ( image via town and country)

The high collar and mid-length sleeve with a pair of street-staple sneakers might portray a great casual look. Adding accessories, however, to this outfit completes the look.

5)The sailor dress

The nautical trend was really visible in this movie where Barbie was seen in a sailor-themed top accompanied by her other friends. The blue and white horizontal stripes with a large white collar are reminiscent of old sailoring dresses.

The nautical Fashion ( image via Looper)

Being at the seaside, probably Durran adopted the nautical fad for Barbie. In one famous scene from the movie where the gang got awestruck due to a non-arching leg, the squad adopts the sea theme with the different Azure shades and mingled it with other pastel hues.

So, these were the top 5 fashion moments from the Barbie movie, inspiring fans to recreate these looks at home.