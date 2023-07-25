Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

The azure sky, a private jet, the entourage in powder blue, and Drake flexing his Nike Tech fleece; a recent Instagram post by Drake unfolded his another Nike collaboration. It seems Drake is all set to bring the Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece collection soon and to announce it, Drake chose his crew members along with his Virgil Abloh-designed private jet, Air Drake.

Nike's Tech pack which was highly appreciated as the future of clothing, completes its 10 years in 2023. However, the fad of the tech pack was lost somewhere with time and other innovations. Drake, the rapper tried to infuse his artistry into clothing, and as a bonafide designer, his collaboration with Nike tech pack provides the hope of resurgence.

Drake planned to launch the Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece during his 'It's all a blur' tour in North America with 21 Savage and just before landing in New York, Drake with his team appeared in Crew necked zip-up hoodies and sweat pants in icy blue colorways.

However, the stealthy black colorways have been added to Nike Tech Fleece, which will land in SNKRS and other selective retail stores on July 27, 2023. Fans can get this apparel collection from the $115 to $145 price range.

Stealthy Black with yellow swoosh is the new addition to the Nocta x Nike Tech Fleece Collection

Nike's Tech Fleece came out in 2013 but its journey subconsciously began in the 70s. Nike never limited its experiments with footwear only as they constantly pondered to bring something new and comfortable for athletes.

Practicing with heavily weighted woolen jackets was upsetting enough when Nike launched the Windrunner jacket which is light in weight as its material was single-liner nylon. This experiment sowed the seed of this Nocta collaboration.

This might be the beginning of the tech fleece but the first tech pack was released in 2007 and that Windrunner jacket came with several evolutions. The technology was quite advanced with this one as they fixed the fleeces with ultrasound with no raw edge stitch marks. The crew neck, zipper, and fleece material were common in those jackets.

Just after that Tech Pack was in a long break and came back in 2013 with a kick. The first collection consisted of track tops and hoodies which were so lightweight yet warmer. The infusion of plush foam created a three-layered fabric that catches the body heat to keep the athlete warmer and does not surpass the wind.

NOCTA Tech Fleece Crew black ( image via Nike)

So, this technology gets a new shape with the creative mind of Drake. Nike tech fleeches advanced technology not only caters to athletes but its cool design became a top staple in general people's wardrobe. This zipper hoodie or sweatpants keep coming in different colorways and Drake's Nocta is back with two different colors- Icy blue and Stealthy black.

Drake's collection matches the shade of his 'Air Drake' with a baby blue color. The tech fleece advance technology silhouette is used for the crews, hoodie, crew necks, and sweatpants, featuring a white swoosh on the chest.

The black version of the collection comes in a hoodie, crew neck, and open-hem pants with a minimalistic design. The hoodie includes the Nocta zipper and a chevron side pocket, along with Nocta HD logos on the back. The double-layered hood gives it a bold look.

The pants are wide at the end which matches the current fashion trend which carries the swoosh at the front and Nocta logos on the back. The crew has the detailing with a ribbed collar and to make it more durable the sleeves are overspaced at the underarm.

NOCTA Tech Fleece Crew Stadium Green ( image via Nike)

Another colorway Nike recently released in Stadium Green and the price range lies between $115 and $145 which is about to drop on July 27.