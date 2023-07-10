Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 sneakers: Everything we know so far

Sneakerheads may see the official release of Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 sneakers soon as Drake performed in the shoe during his All A Blur tour show. Hot Step 1 is the first signature shoe from NOCTA which was inspired by the Y2K kicks that were popular in the early 2000s. The sneaker is simple and versatile, with a bulky design similar to the Air Max 97.

The shoe was first revealed in Drake's Laugh Now, Cry Later music video in August 2020, but it was officially launched in December 2020. Now, Drake, during his stage performance for the tour show, has revealed the second shoe from the line. Nike and NOCTA have released no official information. However, it can be expected that the Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 sneakers will release during the second half of 2023.

Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 sneakers will feature green and orange colorways

SneakerBlazed™ @SneakerBlazed Drake Debuts Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 On Tour Drake Debuts Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 On Tour https://t.co/gUPiMcm8V2

This week saw the long-awaited Chicago debut of Drake's It's All a Blur tour, which has already generated numerous headline-grabbing stories. One of those stories includes a first look at an upcoming Nike NOCTA sneaker, which the rapper later revealed on Instagram as the Hot Step 2.

Although the first glances aren't very detailed, they indicate what to expect when the sneaker is out for sale. The Hot Step 2 is shown in vivid orange and green hues and has wavy, flowing lines and metallic insets on the top. Like the previous year, the silhouette appears to be a bit "chunkier" this time.

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies DRAKE x NIKE NOCTA Hot Step 2 First Look DRAKE x NIKE NOCTA Hot Step 2 First Look 👀 https://t.co/asRwpf7Hjh

The NOCTA Hot Step has been a highly anticipated sneaker since its launch in 2020. The NOCTA label is characterized by Drake's "nocturnal creative process" and celebrates nocturnal people. The shoe's construction seamlessly aligns with the original NOCTA imprint that focuses on the silhouette of its offerings.

The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra commercial was photographed in Jamaica, and the shoe's design seamlessly combines classic Nike familiarity, unmatched comfort, functionality, and a basic, yet subtly tough, look.

"The first signature shoe from NOCTA perfectly blends the ethos of the brand. The design effortlessly weaves together retro Nike familiarity, unparalleled comfort, functionality and a minimalistic yet subtly aggressive design," Nike explained.

"The sleek minimalist upper combined with the remastered classic 'Air Terra Humara' tooling create an incredibly versatile silhouette that can be worn day or night in just about any setting or condition. The mix of premium pebbled leather, 3M accents and G-TEK traction technology make for an everyday staple that offers a comfortable ride and ample support," the brand further stated.

The NOCTA Hot Step sneakers feature a bulky design with an exposed Air bubble in the heel, reflective piping across the perforated leather upper, metallic Swooshes at the toe cap, and sky blue NOCTA branding on the insoles.

tensolesdown @tensolesdown #Drake Debuts #NikeNOCTAHotStep2 During It’s All A Blur Tour: #Drake ’s It’s All A Blur tour is in full swing, and the 6God kicked it off with a bang by revealing a first look at his brand new Nike sneaker – the NOCTA Hot Step 2. Revealing some on-stage… Follow @tensolesdown #Drake Debuts #NikeNOCTAHotStep2 During It’s All A Blur Tour: #Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour is in full swing, and the 6God kicked it off with a bang by revealing a first look at his brand new Nike sneaker – the NOCTA Hot Step 2. Revealing some on-stage… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/RhHxe7D0w1

The Hot Step has been released in several colorways, including "Triple White," "Triple Black," and "Purple." The shoe's success can be attributed to its unique design, the hype surrounding its release, and the popularity of Drake as an artist. The NOCTA Hot Step is a highly sought-after sneaker that has lived up to the hype surrounding it.

Poll : 0 votes