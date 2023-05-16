NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Pink Quartz" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and Drake's NOCTA "Distant Regards" collection is a new apparel and footwear collection that will be released on May 16, 2023, via the official e-commerce site of NOCTA. On May 19, 2023, the line will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers. The collection features three new Hot Step Air Terra colorways: "Lite Bone," "Light Pumice," and "Pink Quartz."

The inspiration behind the NOCTA x Nike "Distant Regards" collection came from the lifestyle of Nigeria. The collection is the second collaboration between Nike and Drake's sub-label, Nocturnal Creative Process, following the Turks and Caicos apparel collection.

NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Pink Quartz" is part of this collection. The sneaker pair will exclusively release via NOCTA.com on May 16, and each pair will be available for $180.

NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Pink Quartz" sneakers will be dressed in White, Gray, and Gummy Pink

Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Pink Quartz" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Pink Quartz" colorway features a mesh build with a 3M reflective faux snakeskin print throughout the upper in pink. The shoe features an Air unit in the heel with a rugged and lugged gum outsole. The branding is minimal, with the Swoosh on the toebox and lateral heel and Drake's label branding seen on the jeweled badge placed on the tongue.

The shoe has a chunky white midsole with a Zoom unit in the forefoot. Nike's Zoom cushioning technology is revolutionary and explosive; it's made for agility and quickness. For shock absorption and quick recovery, the technique employs pressurized air and firmly stretched fibers. The Zoom Air unit is thinner and more responsive, designed to provide impact protection in sports that require quick changes in speed and direction.

Nike Hot Step Air Terra incorporates 'Air Terra Humara' technology to create a versatile silhouette. The upper is made of a mix of premium pebbled leather and quilted panels crafted with premium leather. The Hot Step Air Terra and the regular Air Terra Humara share the same classic 'Air Terra Humara' tooling to create an incredibly versatile sneaker.

However, the Hot Step Air Terra features a mix of premium pebbled leather, 3M accents, and G-TEK traction technology. The regular Air Terra Humara, on the other hand, has a more aggressive structured sole unit that incorporates a large Air unit at the heel and it raises the athleisure stance.

The collaboration between Nike and Drake's brand has proven to be a successful partnership, combining the world of music and fashion to create a unique and highly sought-after collection. The collaboration has showcased Drake's influence and creative vision in the world of streetwear while leveraging Nike's expertise in athletic apparel and footwear.

The NOCTA collection has resonated with both Drake's loyal fanbase and fashion enthusiasts, leading to widespread popularity and high demand for the products. The collaboration has effectively merged Drake's personal style and cultural impact with Nike's iconic brand, resulting in a range of garments and footwear that effortlessly blend performance and style.

The collaboration has been successful in generating significant hype and buzz and individuals in the sneaker community are eager to get their hands on the upcoming release.

