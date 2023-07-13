5 best NOCTA x Nike sneaker collabs of all time

The partnership between NOCTA and Nike has introduced a collection of stylish and advanced sneakers that seamlessly blends retro Nike basketball DNA with trail-ready traction and exceptional comfort. The design of the shoes maintains a minimalistic aesthetic, while incorporating eye-catching elements such as animal print graphics and reflective details.

The remastered gum-colored "Air Terra Humara" outsole not only adds a touch of ruggedness, but also ensures reliable traction for various activities. With Drake's signature color accents, these shoes offer versatility that can effortlessly transition from exploring the outdoors to a night out on the town. Let's take a look at the best pairs from this collaboration.

Note: This article is subjective and relfects the writer's views.

Hot Step Air Terra is the best sneaker model from NOCTA x Nike sneaker collabs

1) Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy"

ROYE @ROYE_shoeplug1 NOCTA x NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW “CERTIFIED LOVER BOY” available!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NOCTA x NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW “CERTIFIED LOVER BOY” available!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hsziaNn2S0

The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low is a special edition sneaker that commemorates Drake's album Certified Lover Boy. It features a "Triple White" colorway with subtle details inspired by the star, such as the brand's logo on the heel and the "Love You Forever" on both the midsole and box.

The tumbled leather upper, adjacent laces, as well as the lining, everything is dressed on crisp white with neutral color palate. The sneaker was released on December 8, 2022, via SNKRS and at select retailers for $160.

2) Hot Step Air Terra "Black University Gold"

The NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terra "Black University Gold" is a special edition sneaker with a black and gold colorway, which earns it a sleek and luxurious look. The upper is constructed with a combination of materials, including leather and mesh, providing durability and breathability.

The sneaker showcases branding on the tongue and heel, adding a touch of exclusivity. The midsole is equipped with Nike Air cushioning for enhanced comfort and support. The sneakers were released on September 16, 2022, with a retail price tag of $180.

3) Hot Step Air Terra "Purple"

ASTRO @AstroMagazine_

Cop or drop NOCTA X Nike Air Hot Step Air Terra PurpleCop or drop NOCTA X Nike Air Hot Step Air Terra Purple 🍇Cop or drop👀 https://t.co/NK4NSu54Jp

NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terra "Purple" has uppers made of premium leather with dynamic paneling, perforations, and 3M accents. Strong heel counters that are branded with "G-Tek" provide further detailing.

The branding also features printed insoles, tongue tags, and miniature Swooshes. The sneaker's design is completed by contoured matching midsoles with substantial Air units and toothy rubber outsoles. This sneaker pair was introduced in the market on July 1, 2022, with a $180 retail price.

4) Hot Step Air Terra “Snakeskin”

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies Drops May 19th DRAKE x NIKE NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra Snakeskin Official ImagesDrops May 19th DRAKE x NIKE NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra Snakeskin Official Images 👀 Drops May 19th https://t.co/JpEXC0aVGj

In spring 2022, Drake gave the first preview of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “Snakeskin.” However, the sneaker has reappeared after DJ Khaled recently teased it on Instagram. The tongue and complete upper of the shoes are covered in gum light brown, cobblestone, and light bone patterned snakeskin.

The rugged outsole and gum sole use the same colors as the upper. The G-Tek heel branding, reflective 3M detailing, co-branded insoles, an air-cushioned midsole, and the brand's logo on the tongue complete the shoe. It was released on May 19, 2023, for $180.

5) Glide "Black White"

aGOODoutfit @aGOODoutfit Drake x Nike NOCTA Glide “Black/White” Drake x Nike NOCTA Glide “Black/White” 👟 https://t.co/IHz7PD2bJL

After successfully launching a wide range of Hot Step Air Terra sneaker models dressed in attractive colorways, the brand has introduced a new model, Glide. The NOCTA Glide updates the iconic Zoom Flight 95 by adding a fourth pod to the profile and reorganizing the upper to make use of stronger linework.

With this "Black/White" pair, the two colors alternate, with the uppermost piece made of black mesh and the lower portion of the two-tone weave. An icy transparent outsole completes the aesthetic and draws even more from the pair's basketball-inspired design. The pair hit the market on June 29, 2023, with a $160 price tag.

All these innovative sneakers are currently available in the market. And the most exciting news for the sneakerheads is that a new version of the NOCTA sneaker, the Hot Step 2, will be introduced soon.

