Sneakerheads are ”obsessed” with The Surgeon x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Barbie’ sneakers: “My sweet lows”

With the much anticipated Greta Gerwig film Barbie releasing on Friday, July 21, 2023, the world is gripped by its fever and it includes The Surgeon as well. The Shoe Surgeon aka Dominic Ciambrone posted a Barbie version of the Nike SB Dunk Low on his Instagram on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. He captioned the post and wrote that there was "no such thing as too much pink."

Needless to say, fans were excited about the shoe as well as the movie. Sneakerheads and Barbie fans who are currently obsessed with the color Malibu pink took to social media to express their excitement about the shoes. While some loved the color, others couldn't stop discussing the premium quality of the Nike Dunk Low. The pink shoe which has a plaid design had fans gushing over it with one person even saying:

Fans renamed the surgeon's Malibu Pink Dunk " My Sweet Low" ( Image via Instagram/ Thesurgeon)

While some Barbie fans and sneakerheads are looking for a place to get these shoes, others wondered if the new pink shoe from The Surgeon was made using AI. The custom shoe is currently available on the designer's website for $2500.

While most fans are obsessed with Surgeon's Malibu Pink Dunk, some are not too pleased with Nike Dunk

While most fans are completely in love with the shoes, there are some who are either tired of new iterations of the Dunk Low and others who want Oppenheimer-themed shoes too.

Not all fans are particularly happy with the new Nike Dunk Lows (Image via Instagram) Enter caption

However, most fans were excited about the shoes and said that they needed a pair of these Malibu pink shoes. Meanwhile, several others simply agreed with the designer that there was no such thing as "too much pink." While some said that pink was "the new black," others even commented that they wanted to buy the shoes for their partners.

Fans agree with Dominic Ciambrone that there is no such thing as "too much pink (Image via Instagram)

Fans were gushing over the new Malibu pink shoes (Image via Instagram)

Dominic Ciambrone, The Surgeon, is a self-made shoe designer who calls himself a shoe surgeon as he loves to deconstruct shoes. He customized the new shoes in a way that they were spot on with the Barbie theme.

The Nike Dunks look like they have been dunked in a tub of rosy hues. He has used the signature Barbie Malibu pink palette with a plaid canvas. While the outer sole of the shoe has a Barbie pink shade, the Nike SB logo in a grey color is glued at the bottom of the sole.

The upper is made with plaid canvas while the pink pearl-tinted leather panels make the shoe look quite comfortable to wear. The Swoosh logo is re-colored in shiny fushia and silver white. The swoosh meets at the back of the Barbie sneaker where the 'SRGN' logo is glued.

Meanwhile, the toe case is covered with the patent pink leather silhouette and the padded tongue again conveys SRGN and Nike logo. Dominic crafted this particular collaboration logo where SRGN is placed just above the Swoosh in a metallic silver hue. Needless to say, fans were obsessed with the design.

Dominic Ciambrone believes that his art helps him speak without words

Dominic Ciambrone loves mingling different colors and materials and replenishes the model in his way. His recreations alleviate several big names like Justin Bieber, Drake, and Will.I.am, among others. However, the beginning was not cushy for him and he used to work for free sometimes to brush up his skills. Despite that, the Santa Rosa designer now runs an academy where he teaches his wisdom to continue his legacy.

His affection for fashion clearly shows when he told Highsnobiety that with his designs, he was able to speak "without actually saying a word.” For this introverted kid, he noted that his work was only to communicate.

Nike Dunk Low has been one of the most sold series that is loved for its simple design and color blocks. The Dunk was born in 1985, and the designers amalgamated the Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1, The Terminator, and Legend's features into the Dunk to survive the basketball hardwood. However, within some years, it became the skater's favorite.

With several collaborations with different brands, the resurgence of Nike Dunk in 2020 gained the same appreciation from Dunk lovers. That said, the self-made cobbler and Nike collaboration is nothing new, and LeBorn 20 'the moment' sneaker is one of the best examples.

As mentioned earlier, the new customized Barbie pink Dunk Low sneaker is available at the SRGN website for $2500.