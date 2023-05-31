5 best upcoming Nike Air Jordan releases in July 2023

Nike's co-owned label with Michael Jordan can be credited with producing one of the most successful sneaker lineages of all time, Air Jordan. The Jordan label has continued to catch the attention of sneakerheads globally and cast a magic spell upon them with the iconic makeovers. The label has continued to provide the OG sneakerheads with some of the most anticipated releases every year.

Earlier this year, Michael Jordan's eponymous label with the Swoosh label announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year," as a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number "23" under Chicago Bulls. The dynamic duo joined forces in 1984 and released their debut signature model to the public in 1984.

Since then, the duo has consistently dropped heavy throwbacks as a part of their collection, including multiple shock drops and collaborations. These sneakers mostly associate with Michael Jordan and his heyday as a basketball legend. Due to the strong emotional connection shared between fans and Michael Jordan, the label's OG colorways consistently makes up some of the most sought-after pairs.

The brand will launch five new iconic Air Jordan makeovers in July 2023. These sneakers will be dropped on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on their respective release dates.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High "University Blue" to Air Jordan 3 "Palomino": 5 Air Jordan colorways launching in June 2023

1) Air Jordan 1 High "University Blue"

Color: University Blue/Black-White

Style Code: DZ5485-400

Release Date: July 22

The Swoosh label is launching a brand new colorway upon the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model in a "University Blue" colorway. The pair is inspired by the 2021-released Air Jordan 1 High OG "University Blue" color scheme.

The sneaker upper comes constructed out of completely leather material and uses the same color blocking as the “Bred Toe." A white hue is added upon the quarter panel, which contrasts with the University Blue accentuated on the toebox, heel counter, and ankle flap.

Another hue is added into the mix with black added on overlays and white tongue tag features a "Nike Air" branding in a University Blue hue. The look is finished off with white midsole and University Blue outsole. The AJ1 High OG “University Blue” is scheduled to drop on July 22, 2023, via SNKRS and at select retailers for $180.

2) Air Jordan 12 "Brilliant Orange"

The Jordan Brand is set to debut a new Air Jordan 12 "Brilliant Orange" colorway. which come clad in a "Black / Brilliant Orange / White" color scheme. The upcoming "Brilliant Orange" colorway of the AJ12 is rumored to release on July 13, 2023 for a retail price of $200.

The pair celebrates the WNBA season and comes clad in WNBA's official color, orange embellishments, that stand out against the upper's all-black leather base. The black leather panels are seen on tongue flaps, embroidered with a typical "TWO 3" lettering and the Jumpman logo in orange tones. The design is rounded out with orange and black-hued Air units.

3) Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC"

July 2023's one of the most anticipated colorways is the AJ2 Low "UNC" edition, which pays homage to the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina. The shoe sports a white and "University Blue" color scheme that is inspired by a PE (player exclusive) colorway worn by MJ in 1987.

The white contrasts with the light blue, aka UNC shade, which is accentuated upon the Winged-basketball on the tongue, the ribbed heel backing, the lining, and the sock liners. Another hue is added into the mi with the addition of soft grey pops upon the rubber outsole.

The AJ2 Low "UNC" is expected to release on July 22, 2023, for a retail price of $150 for each pair. The shoe will be available on Nike SNKRS as well as select retailers in a full-size run.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC to Chicago"

The Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model is dropping in "UNC to Chicago" color scheme, which is inspired by 2020-released AJ1 High "UNC to Chicago." The color scheme blends Michael Jordan’s Alma Mater, University of North Carolina and the team he brought 6 rings to onto, Chicago Bulls.

The pair comes clad in a "Black / Dark Powder Blue / Gym Red" color scheme. The base of the shoe comes constructed out of a black leather base, which contrasts with the red hue seen upon the "Nike Air" branding upon tongue tags and toebox. The Carolina Blue hue is seen on the heel counter, heel tab, and Swoosh. The look is finished off with a white midsole and red outsole finish off the sneaker.

The AJ1 Low OG WMNS “UNC to Chicago” is scheduled to drop on July 26, 2023, via SNKRS and at select retailers for $140.

5) Air Jordan 3 "Palomino"

The swoosh label will be launching AJ3 in a "Palomino” scheme for July 2023. The pair comes clad in a "Light Orewood Brown / Metallic Gold / Light British Tan / Palomino / Hemp" color scheme. The first AJ created by Tinker Hatfield will feature a creamy combination of earth tones known as "Palomino," as opposed to darker "Mocha" hues that Air Jordan 3 has previously been clad in.

The sneaker's upper is constructed out of suede material, which is covered in a creamy color for most of its layout. The cream hue contrasts with accents of various browns placed around elephant design in the south.

Jordan Brand stays true to form with a brown elephant print on the mudguards and heel counters, and the highest eyestays. The Jumpman emblem and the nearby sockliner come clad in chocolate brown tone of the TPU eyelets close to the top of the lacing system.

The AJ3 “Palomino” is rumored to drop on July 29, 2023 via Nike.com and select retailers for $200.

Other than the aforeentioned colorways, multiple other makeovers will be releasing, for which the dates are yet to be confirmed.

