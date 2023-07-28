Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Clear Jade” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Recently, Nike released another clean pair from the Air Force 1 Mid library in a clear jade colorway. The fandom of Air Force 1 is no secret and its 40 years celebration shows how this series is still popular among sneaker heads.

Starting as a basketball sneaker, AF1 became a core member of the Hip hop culture and gradually became a street staple. Featured in leather silhouettes and infused with air technology, Air Force 1 has achieved a worldwide fan base.

This year, Nike AF1 has gifted a lot of colorways to the sneaker world and this clear jade colorway is another one which is about to launch in the 2nd half of 2023. Clad in serene white combined with a clear Jade hue, this new addition will be available on the SNKRS application and selected retail stores with a price tag of $120.

Another colorway from Air Force 1 Mid "Clear Jade" will be out soon in the 2nd half of 2023

In 1982, the first pair of Nike Air Force 1 came out and it had the creative touch of Bruce Kilgore. Air Force 1 is just another series from Nike, which has got great designers. Bruce who spent more of the time working with machines and appliances, switched to using Air Technology with AF1.

The sole's ability to withstand deformation caused by the sole's viscous substance is enhanced by the Air Technology's incorporation of viscoelasticity into the sole. Also, the sole is suffused with the air, and in the beginning, it was the Hexafluoroethane and sulfur hexafluoride. It was converted to Green nitrogen after 2000.

Filled with airbags, the soles became more flexible and light weighted, and it was much preffered on the basketball hardcourt. This enticing Air Technology made another contributor to the Beaverton-based sneaker giant, Tinker Hatfield, who left a successful career as an architect and joined them.

Nike @Nike “The Air Force 1 Mid ’07 is a staple piece for me.”

— Imari Stuart

Not just the YouTuber, Imari start, but famous celebrities and professional athletes are huge fans of Air Force 1. At Summer Olympics 2020, Naomi Osaka was seen wearing a white pair of AF1. Even, Justine Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Ben Aflock are seen flaunting the AF1.

The new colorway, which came in 'clear jade', clad the summit white midsole with a Greenish Jade. The front sole has a coarse pattern for better grip. The enlarged swoosh in Jade, hugged from the lateral side meets on the heel tab. The Air branding on an in-thread embroidery is stuck on them.

When the white threads flow over the white leather, it gives the silhouette a crisp, clean look. In order to provide a additional support, a suede strip is attached to the midsole. The perforations on the toe case provides more breathability.

The lace case is in white, which is tied in white lace lock and the padded tongue holds another air branding. The padded tongue is covered by the short belt because of the mid-cut. It is fastened in a curved manner at the ankle postion.

There is no denying the popularity of Air Force 1 and this pair won't be an exception. However, it is scheduled to launch in Nike's physical and online stores during the 2nd half of this year.