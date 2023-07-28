What is the “Age of Indieness”? Everything to know about the fashion trend presented at Celine Winter 2023 runway

Hedi Slimane's Celine winter 2023 collection paved the path of the resurgence of the " Age of Indieness" where the skinny leggings, cozy blazer, and slinky body suit loomed along with live rock music.

Recently, Celine, Hedi Slimane's brand shows up with the winter collection for women whereas the men's collection was flaunted in the Palace in Paris after celebrating Hedi's 50th birthday in February 2023.

Hedi has shown authentic craftsmanship with his unique creative designs and now he tried to find the ages-old fad 'Indieness' to infuse it in his upcoming collection. In the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, Kaia Gebber, and Dree Hemingway showed up in Celines where Courteney Cox and Cindy Crawford enjoyed the show from the front seat.

In this recent show, Hedi purses Gen Z's drive to blend music with fashion declaring the winter 2023 collection as the new era of Indieness.

Indieness fashion and its resurgence

Fashion in the early '20s was about expressing happiness, not merely dressing up for photographs. During that time, Indie sleaze emerged, some even labeled it the dubbed version of 'Hipster'.

The Indie sleaze fashion was influenced by the lively party culture of the 20s, where people danced, sang, and captured memories through photographs. This contrasts with the Gen Z trend, where fashion is often showcased from the corners of rooms to enhance social media galleries. Nevertheless, there has been a recent trend of incorporating elements of Indie sleaze into more casual clothing styles.

According to Brandon Nicholas H, a wardrobe stylist,

"Everyone decided to dress more relaxed and more carefree during this time. Some brands that have really adapted to the Indie Sleaze vibe I feel are Urban Outfitters, Anthropology for the higher end Indie Sleaze, and even Target.”

Indie sleaze Fashion in Gossip Girl ( image via Sportskeeda)

Another L.A based blogger Mark Hunter cited Indie sleaze,

“It was an organic, free-spirited time of not caring, which I think people crave.When you look at my photos, people look like they’re having the best time of their life. They’re not focused on the phone in their hand or posing for the camera. They’re living, basically.”

The Gossip Girl star Blake Lively's wardrobe in 2008 was a great example of Indieness fashion where people are more expressive and happy.

More from the fashion trend presented at Celine Winter 2023 runway

CELINE @celineofficial

WOMEN WINTER 23



AGE OF INDIENESS

THE WILTERN COLLECTION

CELINE AT THE WILTERN

LOS ANGELES

DECEMBER 8TH, 2022

DIRECTED BY HEDI SLIMANE



#THEWILTERN

#CELINEBYHEDISLIMANE



CELINE WOMEN WINTER 23 AGE OF INDIENESS THE WILTERN COLLECTION CELINE AT THE WILTERN LOS ANGELES DECEMBER 8TH, 2022 DIRECTED BY HEDI SLIMANE

In Celine's runway on the Winter 2023 collection, Hedi's Indieness fashion came up with black sleek leggings with a slouchy bohemian bag, for both men and women. The signature fad from the Indie sleaze fashion like skinny jeans or leather cigarette-tailored pants paired with golden lock infusion was shown with the replenishment.

The leather-polished brown pointy boots or the black heel leather boot were exhibited widely on the runways and the sheer faux fur jacket or the overcoat came up as if Indie Sleaze, the not-so-elegant fashion bathes in aristocracy.

Celine's director, known for his creativity, showcased his latest adoption of Indiness with live music, featuring The White Stripes' " Hello Operator." The show embraces a co-ed theme, blending masculinity and femininity. This Indie sleaze adoption aligns with Hedi Slimane's true self, emphasizing freedom, joy, and limitless fashion expression.