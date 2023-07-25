5 most luxury handbags explored as Hermes Birkin tops the list 

According to economists, Hermes Birkin is the 'Veblen Good' which means the demand for a product accelerates when its price hikes. CNBC stated that Hermes Birkin raised their price by 7% at the beginning of this year and its sale shows a 19% increase only in the American region. So, the term 'Veblen Good' perfectly fits with this brand which does not provide just a bag, it sells status.

Hermes Birkin is known for selling one of the most costly handbags in the world and the fad regarding this brand gets higher each day because of its extra detailing, premium leather, and hand-woven bags. People must wait several months to get their hands on the bags.

Bag by Ginza Tanaka to Hermes Black Togo: Luxurious limited edition bags by Hermes Birkin

1) Hermes Birkin Bag by Ginza Tanaka

Ginza Teneka, a Japanese designer illustrated this bag which cost $1.4 million, and several years back, it was the costliest bag in the world. This glossy silver-skinned bag has the 2000 diamond fixed on its outer part making it one of the most expensive handbags.

A pear-shaped 8-karat stone is fixed at the center which can be used as a broach. The handle of the bag is also detachable, and bag holders can wear it as a bracelet.

2) HermEs Rouge Casaque Togo Birkin 35

Hermes Birkin was meant to have extra space as its inspiration came from the young mother, Jane Birkin. In Birkin, 35 series, all the bags are quite spacious, and its minimalistic design entice all those bag enthusiasts.

With the sleek rectangular firm structure featured in premium leather, this red handbag looks elegant with minimalistic approaches and rich color. Only two handles on the top and the flap lock closure are the two signature designs of this series, which is reflected on this bag too.

With this simple minimalistic look, this Hermès Rouge Casaque Togo Birkin 35 comes with an additional lock and strap that can be fastened to one of the handles. A dust bag or a pouch, measuring around 33 cm and embedded with the Hermes logo, comes along with this bag. The old price of this bag was $12,300 and it became $12,400 after alteration.

3) Hermes Black Togo 3-in-1 Birkin 30

Hermes Birkin Togo leather 3 in 1 bag is another masterpiece from this luxury brand. This handbag does not bother about the valuable stone decoration as its sole aim is to provide the utmost luxury to its customers.

Firstly its leather selection makes this bag more attractive. The Togo leather is considered favorable for bag making as it is lightweight and creates a veiny grain texture. Apart from that, its adjustable pochette makes the bag more handy. This pochette separates the interior into two and by removing it, the spacious bag can carry all the belongings.

Looking quite similar to the Birkin 35, this flapped pochette adds variation. However, its price revolves around $11,600 in different retail stores.

4) Hermes Birkin 35 Faubourg Tropical Limited Edition Bag

This exotic beauty comes under Birkin 35 which means the structure and pattern are quite similar to others from 35 libraries but its unique fabric and design stand out.

This bag features a natural Toile de Camp silhouette with creative touches from Octave Marsal and Theo de Gueltzl who combines the white swift leather in flap and base.

This Faubourge tropical bag is worth $82,775 and it totally justifies its curation of Luneville stitch which takes 200 hours to finish. This limited-edition bag comes with Hermes embedded lock and key, a raincoat, and a Hermes box.

5) Hermès Birkin 30 Togo And Plaid Wool bag

The last Birkin bag from the list is the Hermes Birkin 30 Togo and plaid wool bag which is an enticing bag for all fashion enthusiasts and comes in Togo leather with an infusion of plaid wool.

Hermès Birkin 30 Togo And Plaid Wool Lainage Palladium Hardware ( image via Jane Finds)

In 2006, Gaultier’s Fall show brought the bag for the first time and it is still a favorite because of its retro wool woven pattern. Hermes carefully chose the colors like Ivory, Hunter green, and navy blue to knit the bag and finishes off with black-hued togo leather.

Currently, it is available for $49,500 in various retail stores and it comes with a raincoat, Locks, and a key along with a dust bag.

These are the best-selling luxurious bags from the Hermes Birkin brand and some of them became the costliest bags in several years. They are so expensive but handbag enthusiasts never lose interest in having one piece in their closet.

The brand is recently criticized for using animal skins and it also restricts exports in different countries. However, apart from its costly animal-skinned bags, it has several collection that is more regular and luxurious for the real busy world.