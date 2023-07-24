Nike Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Chicago” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike will release another Chicago pair from the Air Jordan library, featuring the Jordan Nu Retro 1 model. Originally released in 2002, the Jordan Nu Retro went through periods of being lost but made a comeback on its 20th anniversary last year.

This retro model has been updated with modern colors, making it popular among sneakerheads, especially Gen Z, who have shown great affection for this classic model. In recent months, the Air Jordan Nu Retro has seen several new releases, including a collaboration with Jason Tatum, hinting at more unique and exciting releases to come.

With its modern color palettes and curated designs, the Air Jordan Nu Retro is sure to create hype, and the "Chicago" pair could be the start of something big.

However, Air Jordan Nu Retro 'Chicago' pair has already hit the market in 2022 and this iteration will be slightly different. Sneakerheads can expect this new pair for $105 soon in 2023.

The Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 ' Chicago' iteration will appear with slight changes from the 2022 version

Air Jordan Nu Retro was designed by Peter Moore and this low-cut design provides a sleek look that is appreciated by minimalistic lovers. Initially, it was designed to cater to the athletes' feet but gradually it became a street staple. The design is quite unique in this model with air technology infused.

This Nu Retro model carries some signature tags like the wing Air Jordan emblem and two side panels in a leather silhouette. The hype with the 'Chicago' colorways came with some unintentional blunder.

It all started in 1984 when NBA was quite strict with their uniform regulation and the color code was only Black and white. However, Moore infused Red along with them to signify the Chicago Bulls, and every time when Jordan wore the pair on the hardwood, Nike paid the fine of $5000.

This is how Chicago OG colorways grabbed people's attention. So, Nike made at least one colorway in Chicago OG in almost every series.

This Air Jordan Nu Retro pair is based on semi wide white sole with air technology. The outer sole is hued in red and a value-hued rhombus pattern on the outer sole provides the durability to forefoot.

The leather silhouette upper has some verbose design but they are fixed smartly to keep it clean. Based on the red-hued skin, two white panels are glued on the midfoot on both sides. The lace case is attached to those white panels where the wing symbol of Air Jordan is engraved.

The white perforated mudguard is neatly secured with a red toe case. The white tongue has no prints of any branding and it is lined in black. However, the Jumpman tag can be seen on the toe lock, white side panels, and midsole.

Jordan Nu Retro "Chicago" colorways,2022 and 2023 ( image via Sportskeeda)

The color blending of white and black create a difference from the 2022 version where black was in abundance. The laces remain the same in Black and the heel tab is free from any Nike emblems. The glossy black leather on the ankle and the red-hued block on the heel tab are placed by a whipped stitch.

Overall, this new version has several alterations which bear the creativity of Moore that he brings several models on the same design with limited colors. However, this new Chicago version will be launched soon in 2023.