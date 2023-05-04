Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike can be credited with producing one of the most successful sneaker lineages of all time, Air Jordan. The Jordan label has continued to garner the attention of sneakerheads globally and has provided the OG sneakerheads with some of the most anticipated releases every year.

This year, the Jordan brand subtly announced that 2023 will be a "Jordan Year," as a nod to Michael Jordan's iconic jersey number, "23. The two have since then consistently dropped heavy throwbacks as a part of their collection, including multiple shock drops and collaborations.

Due to the strong emotional connection shared between fans and Michael Jordan, the label's OG colorways consistently makes up some of the most sought-after pairs as a memory of MJ's heyday as a basketball player.

The brand will launch five new iconic Air Jordan makeovers in June 2023, most of which are a part of the label's earlier-revealed retro lineup. These sneakers will be dropped on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on their respective release dates.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Washed Heritage" to Air Jordan 7 "White Infrared": 5 AJ colorways launching in June 2023

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Heritage"

SNKRS STOCK @SnkrsStock Air Jordan 1 High OG Washed Heritage



Release date: June 10th Air Jordan 1 High OG Washed HeritageRelease date: June 10th https://t.co/B6KRe6x1Zd

Part of the brand's Summer/Spring 2023 Retro lineup, the Air Jordan 1 High "Washed Heritage" sneakers were previously named "Washed Black" by the sneaker community. The pair is constructed out of a mix of leather and suede material.

The upper is clad in heritage-inspired discolored materials to give a strong sense of a retro aesthetic. Most of the sneaker is covered in white and gray hues, giving it a slate-black outlook. The underlays are clad in a white hue, contrasting with grey suede overlays.

The grey suede overlays are affixed upon the heels, collars, and mudguards. A washed effect is carried upon the entire shoe. The shoe is rumored to be released on June 10, 2023, at a retail price of $180.

2) Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood"

Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood" (Image via @zsneakerheads/Instagram)

As part of the Jordan Brand's Spring/Summer 2023 Retro lineup, the Air Jordan 2 Low sneaker model is being clad in the OG "Cherrywood" makeover. Michael Jordan's eponymous label has continued to maintain momentum for the Air Jordan 2 sneaker model in 2023.

The sneaker is made of leather, with white acting as a base and faux python overlays. The sneaker follows a similar pattern as the OG 1987 specifications. Titular Cherrywood Red accents are added upon the piping, liner, heel tabs, and wings logo on the tongue.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and grey outsoles. The Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood" is scheduled to drop on June 16, 2023, at select retailers for $150.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Cement"

Part of the Air Jordan's Retro Summer 2023 collection, the Air Jordan 1 Low iteration comes in elephant print accents. The shoe's upper is constructed from a mix of nubuck and mesh material. The "Black Cement" pair is inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 3-debuted elephant pattern.

The shoe's base comes clad in a black hue, which is contrasted with the grey elephant print overlays throughout the shoe. The black mesh tongue contrasts with the sail Nike Air Branding upon the black tongue tag. The winged basketball logo on the heel tabs applies a similar pattern.

The swoosh logos are clad in a black hue, contrasting with the white midsoles and black outsoles. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Cement" is scheduled to drop on June 23, 2023, via SNKRS and select retailers for $140.

4) Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro "Toro Bravo"

Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro "Toro Bravo" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest makeover to surface over the Air Jordan 6 sneaker model is the "Toro Bravo" as a part of the Summer Retro lineup. The Jordan Brand reminisces the 2009 era with the latest makeover as the Air Jordan 6 "Toro Bravo" is inspired by the 2009-released Air Jordan 5 "Raging Bulls."

The sneaker is constructed with original 1991 specifications, with the upper made of suede material. The shoe's base and overlays are clad in red suede material. The monochromatic red hue is disturbed by the black-hued tongue and pull tabs. The branding details of the "Jumpman" logo are added to the tongue pouch and lace toggle.

The black and red hue makes up the midsoles, featuring visible air units upon the heel. The translucent and black outsoles finish off the look. The Air Jordan 6 Retro "Toro" is scheduled to drop on June 24, 2023, via SNKRS and at select retailers for $200.

5) Nike Air Jordan 7 "White Infrared"

The latest makeover to surface over the Air Jordan 7 sneaker model is the "White Infrared" as a part of the Summer Retro lineup. The sneaker model is inspired by the 2014-released Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" sneakers. The sneaker comes in a "White/Crimson/Black" color scheme.

The shoe's upper is made entirely from leather material. The shoe's base is clad in white tumbled leather, overlaid with the smooth white leather material. The monochromatic scheme is carried upon the bootie and tongues.

Touch of Crimson, aka Infrared, is added upon the midsoles, tongues, and the "Jumpman" logo of the sneakers. The contrasting black details are added to the tongues, outsoles, and pull tabs. The look is finished off with the icy translucent outsoles.

As per reports from Jordan insiders like ZSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the Air Jordan 7 Retro "White Infrared" is scheduled to drop on June 30, 2023, via SNKRS and at select retailers for $200.

These five highly anticipated AJ sneaker makeovers will thrill the sneaker market in June 2023. Customers can easily subscribe to Nike's official website or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts if they want to buy them.

Poll : 0 votes