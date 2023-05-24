5 best Air Jordan sneakers for women in 2023

The Nike Air Jordan brand is famous among women due to its chic and modern appearance. Because it is both long-lasting and comfortable, the shoe is ideal for use in an athletic setting and everyday environments. In addition, the Air Jordan brand has a profound legacy and significant cultural connotations, both of which appeal to many different women.

The fact that the brand has ties to basketball and prominent athletes also contributes to the product's allure. In general, women choose the Nike Jordan due to the brand's forward-thinking design approach, comfortable fit, and cultural significance.

Air Jordans like the Nike Jordan 4 Off White Sail, the Nike Jordan 5 Retro Bel Air, and the Nike Jordan 4 Retro Women's White Sand are just a few of the various silhouettes released annually for women. Other silhouettes include the Nike Jordan 4 Retro Women's, White Sand. In addition, a couple of variations of the Jordans are available this year that every woman needs to have in her collection.

The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" and four other Jordan sneakers for women in 2023

1) Air Jordan 5 "UNC"

Men Shoes @MenShoeUK Nike Air Jordan 1 Low UNC 2021 Obsidian/University Powder Blue/White M 9.5 W 11 eBay ebay.com/itm/3146081238… Nike Air Jordan 1 Low UNC 2021 Obsidian/University Powder Blue/White M 9.5 W 11 eBay ebay.com/itm/3146081238… https://t.co/djyjxuC2mv

This year, Jordan Brand is carrying on its long-standing tradition of producing a "UNC" colorway in honor of the NCAA Men's March Madness tournament by introducing the new Air Jordan 5 "UNC."

The shoe includes the same distinctive Team Jordan logo patch on the heel as the Jordan 4 "UNC" from the previous year. The shoe also has the same appearance in University Blue suede as the Jordan 4 "UNC" from the previous year. In addition, the recent redesign of the Jordan 5 serves as a timely reminder that a "UNC" colorway may look great on any Jordan model.

The Jordan 5 "UNC" is available for $225 at select and official Nike retail sites.

2) Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined"

Sir crocodile @hchb_nc #1jour1paire



Air Jordan 3 white cement reimagined Air Jordan 3 white cement reimagined #1jour1paire Air Jordan 3 white cement reimagined https://t.co/3ZpfvygX8x

There's no question that the Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" is one of this year's most noteworthy shoe releases so far. When you glance at the sneaker, it is rather evident what the situation is. The "White Cement Reimagined" was designed with characteristics not seen in any of the model's most recent retro editions. The original and renowned "White Cement" look of the Jordan 3 inspired these details.

There is "Nike Air" branding on the heel. The shoe also has updated elephant highlighting that matches the patterns on the OG pair, a more precise mid-top shape, and aged specifics. These details call to mind an original version of the Jordan 3 "White Cement" that you might have spotted in the stock room of a mom-and-pop sneaker shop in the early 1990s.

The Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" retails for $225 at the official Nike site and other select retail sites.

3) Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Black/White"

A new year, a fresh Jordan 1 High '85. This time, Jordan Brand made the conscious decision to cash in on the success of the "Panda" hue of the Nike Dunk by re-releasing the "Black/White" model that was first introduced in 1985.

Due to its classic look, the "Black/White" colorway of the Jordan 1 has become one of the most famous shoes, even though Michael Jordan never wore it while playing for the Chicago Bulls. However, the shoe still features this colorway.

These Jordan kicks are available for $200 at the Nike retail site.

4) Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green"

These days, partnerships between Nike SB and Jordan Brand are rare, but they always result in something remarkable when they occur. This was the case once again when the two shoe labels joined forces to produce the Nike SB x Jordan 4 "Pine Green."

The shoe offers an overall design that is more closely influenced by the OG Jordan 4 and features the same color block as the Jordan 4's initial "Military Blue" release. However, the shoe also includes skate-specific design components that help it perform better while worn on a skateboard.

The Nike SB x Jordan 4 "Pine Green" was initially retailed for $200 at select retail sites along with the official Nike retail site and is now available for purchase at varying prices.

5) Women's Air Jordan 1 High OG "Reverse Laney"

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Official Images: Women's Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Reverse Laney' Official Images: Women's Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Reverse Laney' https://t.co/TV8oof6ogf

The "Reverse Laney" colorway of the Jordan 1 High OG is a women's-only release paying homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater, Laney High School, located near Wilmington, North Carolina. It was outfitted in a color pattern of varsity maize, game royal, sail, black, and fire red.

This iteration of the Jordan 1 is essentially a "Reverse" variant of the "Laney" release that was made available in 2013. It has a leather base in Varsity Maize with royal blue overlays, sitting on a white midsole and a blue rubber outsole. Extended women's sizing, up to a size 14, will be made available for purchase with this release.

The Women's Air Jordan 1 High OG "Reverse Laney" is available for $180 at the official Nike site and other select retail sites.

These are the top five Nike Air Jordans for women to wear in 2023. Let us know in the comment section which one of these sneakers you are adding to your list.

