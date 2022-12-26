Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Game Royal and Varsity Maize" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, alongside Michael Jordan's eponymous label, has unveiled a full-fledged Spring/Summer 2023 Air Jordan Retro Collection which features 16 new colorways. The collection provides all the sneakerheads and Jordan enthusiasts with the most iconic and hyped Air Jordan colorways.

One of the most iconic colorways - which is a nod to Michael Jordan's school colors at Laney High in Wilmington, NC - appears upon the Air Jordan 1 High. The silhouette, which is officially named "Laney," comes clad in a "Game Royal and Varsity Maize" color scheme.

The Air Jordan 1 High "Game Royal and Varsity Maize" dubbed the OG "Laney" is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 17, 2023, at a retail price of $180. The sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes.

Michael Jordan and Nike's lifetime contract has led to a permanent link between basketball, sneakers, and streetwear world. The dynamic duo's iconic Air Jordan lineage focuses upon their debut 1985 silhouette, Air Jordan 1, the most. The official swoosh label's site introduces the silhouette,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The Hall of Famer had to go far to achieve heights that no one could have imagined. The Chicago Bulls and North Carolina Tar Heels had a major influence on the player's pro basketball career, but he also played for the Laney High Buccaneers in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Laney High Buccaneers are infamous for cutting Michael Jordan out during his sophomore year. The first-ever silhouette to feature Laney high school colors and pay tribute to the legendary player's sophomore year was the OG Air Jordan 14 low in 1998. Since then, the "Laney" colorway has been accentuated across multiple silhouettes, most famously over the AJ 5.

The colorway first debuted on Air Jordan 1 in 2013 with yellow and blue colors nodding to the Laney Buccaneers. The Peter Moore design is once again being clad in a similar colorway, fresh for Spring 2023. The official press release introduces the silhouette,

"The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Retro pays homage to the school colors of Laney High in Wilmington, NC., with smooth matte and full-grain leather."

The official site further gives details of the sneakers,

"Game on! Inspired by MJ's high school days, this energetic colorway brings A+ energy to the streets. Bold bursts of Game Royal and Varsity Maize let you join the team in style."

For the upcoming Air Jordan 1, the silhouette adopts for a reversed Laney look with the base being clad in Varsity Maize and the overlays clad in Game Royal blue hues. A vintage touch is added with aged midsoles and rubber blue outsoles.

One can avail the sneakers via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 17, 2023, at $180.

