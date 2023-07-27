5 best New Balance 996 sneaker colorways explored as the brand celebrates its 35th anniversary 

New Balance knows the meaning of anniversary celebrations and this year New Balance 996 will turn 35 on July 28 which is a certain reason for a big celebration.

New Balance 996 is one of the highly advanced sneakers in the 990 series, which was released in 1988. Since then, this series became the talk of the town, and with its growing popularity compels the sneaker maker to bring various collections to cater to a different demographic.

NB 996 created its library with six variations based on country, gender, and other factors. For example, America-made sneakers were named M996 whereas the Asian made were MRL996. From hitting on the gym to street staples, this series has an abundance of collections to mitigate sneakerhead's all answers.

Boston-based sneaker giant, New Balance came to the sneaker world to take care of the foot health of human beings. Since then, they are evolving with new technology to help people and launched different colorways.

5 best New Balance 996 sneakers colorways of all time

1) New Balance 996 Made In USA "Pink Haze"

The combination of pastel shades with three different materials, this NB 996 model is from the Made in USA series. Adopting the 35-year-old structure with a modern touch, this pair is an absolute eye candy. Clad in cool pink hairy suede, the upper is secured with a heel cap.

The pastel pink hue is carefully contrasted with the summit white and grey. The N logo branding in grey suede is glued on the white-hued pannel and another branding can be seen on the slip tongue and insole with the red New Balance logo.

This cool 'pink haze' pair is about to land at the NB store on July 27 and the price of this pair is $190.

2) New Balance 996 grey sued Keltie sneaker

New Balance 996 grey sued Keltie sneaker ( image via Sportskeeda)

The Keltie sneaker from New Balance 996 is another colorway that one must have in their closet. The addition of the Keltie in the sneaker stands out from the others. The Keltie which used to appear in the old shoe models covers the lace case like a curtain.

Infused with ENCAP technology in the midsole, the upper cover is covered with grey-hued mesh. The perforated design is in a narrow panel, which can be seen in the curtain. The NB branding can be seen on the heel tab and the signature N logo is glued in a grey hue.

In 2022, this sneaker was released in Japan and it cost $190.

3) Frank Muller x New Balance 996

This unique colorway came with the theme ' Create your own time' where Swiss designer Frank Muller gave his magical touch in New Balance 996. The pairs came in two colorways where one is a combined golden and navy blue and the other one has a metallic silver hue.

The upper is crafted with metallic leather that molded the heel and toe case whereas the midfoot's croc leather creates an elegant look of the pair. The numerics are embedded whimsically on the mudguard and forefoot which justifies the theme of ' create your own time'.

This pair was released in 2020, continuing all the 996 features like ENCAP technology and the NB branding, which was available for $210.

4) New Balance MRL996DB

This particular pair was from the series of Made in Asia and this is the re-engineered version of the 1989 model. This minimalistic sneaker in Beige and brown contrast with a perforated design and brings comfort with an elegant style.

The upper is combined with mesh and nubuck leather, tightly secured with a white rubber sole. The perforation design snatches the eyes, which are incorporated on the toe, mudguard even on the N signature logo.

The heel tab is hued brown and the New Balance branding is there. The tongue has another branding carrying the 'Reengineered' with a 996 tag.

5) New Balance 996 35th Anniversary Japan Release

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary, New Balance 996 will bring this pair and it is also from Asian made library. This sneaker will be in grey and Navy blue colorways with a removable N logo tag.

The mesh silhouette covered the upper with the hairy sued layering on the classic New Balance 996 model secured with NB branding soles. The removable N logo, slinging from the lace tag creates something new in this model. However, the touches of bright grey on the heel tab added a contrasting shade to the pair.

On the birthday of NB 996, July 28 will be the launching day and the price is set at $120.

NB 996 is known for its cushy experience and minimalistic style and different colorways add extra charm to them. The experiments with different materials and collaborations result in various types of sneakers to cater to different demographics. However, this series primarily focuses on soft pastels, but there are other nude color palettes in the NB 996 library that need exploration.