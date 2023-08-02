With the glazing silver mini dress and the wavy waist-length long hair in the air, Beyonce showed up on a shiny robotic horse at the Friends Arena, in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10. The first look of the artist's supernova solo tour, Renaissance amazed people not only with her ambitious voice but her attires.

However, the Renaissance is a blank canvas where the Grammy-winning singer will paint the true meaning of feminity mingling the colors of queers pride and black people.

Diversity is the new beauty and Beyonce through her chosen designers declares that. Choosing Tiffany to Gucci, Alexander McQueen to Koma, the artist bestows a lifetime opportunity to those designers.

These five looks among all the others stood out because of their design, style, and diversity. When Beyonce danced in Louise Vuitton's catsuit, she carried the free spirit where as Tiffany's mesh ribbon imitated a soft version of the diva.

Beyonce slayed with the black designers' wardrobe in which she celebrated Juneteenth

1) Diamonds by the Yard and Mesh: Elsa Peretti from Tiffany & Co.

As the house ambassador, Beyonce wore Tiffany's mesh and chain yard from the Elsa Peretti line on July 9. This mini dress holds the modern craftsmanship of the late jewelry designer's famous ' Diamond by Yard and Mesh'.

At Toronto, the first North American show, Beyonce appeared in this gorgeous mini dress that defines her divine feminine physique and her voluminous straight blond hair adds the fuel.

Inspired by Elsa Peretti, this dress is hand woven and made of draping fabric with 150 feet of mesh ribbon. Embedded with bazel stones Beyonce was looking like a blazing star as the dress shone brilliantly under the lights. The whole outfit took about 20 hours to complete.

2) Crimson Minidress: Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon

In a German concert, Beyonce appeared in a crimson body suit with a hood. In the era of pastels and nude shades, red carries the heritage of royalty and Beyonce established that fact by wearing Carolina Herrera on June 21.

The art director of Wes Gordon Carolina Herrera's artwork in the tight crimson body suit with the plunged neckline created a massive hype all over the internet.

With a crescent hemline, thE suit was paired with sheer tights and matching red gloves. To give a polished look, the artist added a diamond drop earning that touches Beyonce's shoulder. The gorgeous red pumps with diamond chains added to Beyonce's feminity.

3) Barbie core slit dress: Juneteenth celebration

When the world celebrated Greta's Barbie mania in July, Beyonce came up with the bubblegum slit dress a few days prior to her Renaissance concert in the Netherlands on June 17. This pink-hued dress was introduced to honor the black designers.

The artist released the picture of the Amsterdam concert captioning,

"I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth."

This high-slit dress was designed by the artist herself and she declared that it was inspired by the Bob Mackie and disco era. She added a shimmery tone, mingling different shades from the pink color palate to the slip dress.

With a halter neck lined with a bright pink hue, this 41-year-old songwriter added a glossy high-end glove with silver pumps. To celebrate the black designers on the second independence day of America, Juneteenth. The look was first launched at this concert.

4) Custume from Louise Vuitton: Beyonce x Pharrell Williams

A black body-hugging costume that was designed during the collaboration between Beyonce and Louise Vuitton has brought another glimpse of Renaissance's amazing wardrobe on July 26 in Detroit.

The creative director of the brand, Pharrell Williams, shared a dummy picture of the costume where he added the silver shiny blocks to the black silhouette. The designer also embedded exquisite crystals on the whole costume.

Apart from her, Williams showed his magical touch on her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy's costume. A pair of black goggles were part of her accessories.

5) The Red high-split gown: Davis for Ferragamo

Renaissance brings tribute to black designers and this Ruby red high slit is another great costume worth showing off. At the Amsterdam concerts, the diva slayed the show with red elegance.

Mere minutes after the concert, the artist uploaded the picture which she captioned,

"In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers."

The slaying red sky slit dress covered her pear-shaped figure perfectly all the while making her shine like a diva with loose curls in her hair. The beaded gown donned by this artist was minimalistic with a square neck dress paired with silver bangles and beaded earrings.

The Renaissance tour is all about showcasing black designers' craftsmanship and feminity that showcases the beautiful diversity in different cultures. Amongst all of Beyonce's looks these five dresses definitely stand out the most.