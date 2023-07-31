Fans express their disappointment with the upcoming Kith x Asics x X-Men collection: "So much inspiration to work with, yet so underwhelming" 

X-Men, Asics, and Kith fans did not show the enthusiasm the brands expected with their new X-Men-inspired sneakers.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Marvel's X-Men '97, Rommie Feig, the founder of Kith collaborated with Marvel to launch a bunch of products, from apparel to home decor. To do so, they teamed up with different brands.

For sneakers, Kith collaborated with Asics and launched the shoes in six colorways. After posting them on Instagram, fans flooded their comments to criticize the new launch and said:

Fans criticized the Asics X Kith X-Men collection ( Image via Instagram/ Nice kicks)

According to some Marvel fans, the shoes should not be so underwhelming, especially when they had a lot of time to work on them. One fan even said that this is just a cosplay among friends with no distinguishing features.

Fans are so disappointed with the Asics x Kith X-Men collaborations as they found the colorways do not stand out

Kith's collaboration with Asics, which features six colorways sneakers, launched on July 28, and to create some extra drama, Ronnie, the founder of Kith mingled his childhood memory with the launches when he proposed to add the 1992 Uncanny X-Men Series 1 Trading Cards.

In the series, the Japan-based sneaker giant merges their gel technology with six iconic characters from Marvel - Gambit, Cyclops, Beast, Rogue, Storm, and Wolverine, where the Wolverine's 75 and 80 versions are added individually.

To create the immaculate Wolverine's characteristics, this Japanese creator infused the Ochre yellow with black and maroon hues where the Cyclopes came in royal blue.

Thanks to the different colorways and the slinging PSA Uncanny X - Men trading cards with the character's name, Asics came up with some ubiquitous designs.

Fans criticize the Asics X-Men sneakers ( Image via Instagram/ Nice Kicks)

Fans criticized the sneakers, calling them 'general'. One fan even posted about the missing X-Men's theme color. However, some have appreciated the shoes, but wanted some creativity on them. Bringing the lavender tint might enrich the Gambit colorways, one has suggested.

However, the suggestions inundated social media where some suggested:

"Rogue could have incorp some red & her white patch signature hair. Cyclops could have done well with yellow & red speckled laces. Gambit def needed some black & purple pops (maybe laces). Storm needed a hint of yellow (maybe speckled in the laces. Wolverine would have done been nice with silver hints, to represent his admantium claws. Last bu not least, Beast needed furry blue laces."

fans' suggestion on Asics X-Men ( Image via Instagram/ Nice Kicks)

However, some fans are also quite happy with the new launch. They wanted to buy the pairs to relive the nostalgia with the PSA-graded trading cards. They appreciated the Rogue colorway and liked the Spider-Man collab, too.

Some show little positivity in their comments ( Image via Instagram/ Nice Kicks)

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of X-Men, Kith and Asics's collaboration with Marvel was released on July 28 in their store, but fans reacted negatively. More than criticism, fans came up with more suggestions.