Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS GT-2160 sneaker collection: Release date, price, and more details explored

The Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS GT-2160 collaboration sees the Copenhagen-based fashion designer partnering with the Japanese brand to create a collection of trainers. The GT-2160 model features a Mary Jane-inspired silhouette, with transparent panels and lace-like florals lining the sides. The sneakers were showcased during Paris Fashion Week and will be released via ASICS.

The two new colorways of the ASICS GT-2160 will come out on July 19, 2023, via the official ASICS store. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the sneakers for $300 each. It will be a limited-edition collection.

Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS GT-2160 sneaker collection will be available for both men and women

The Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS collection aims to balance practical design and meticulous couture detailing. The partnership honors the craft of casual couture and the harmonious coexistence of form and function. Bahnsen wanted to create a unique take on the classic running shoes, incorporating everyday couture cues into the design.

The collection features the GT-2160 model, which has been reimagined through Bahnsen's lens. The designer has converted the sneakers into a product similar to a pair of Mary Janes, echoing the design language of her earlier works with the company.

The model is slightly simplified, omitting a tongue and conventional lace unit in lieu of a strap with floral inspiration and a shorter set of strings. A pattern-covered, translucent synthetic is used in place of mesh inserts in other areas. This finish contrasts the construction of the black patent and silver metallic hues.

Cecilie Bahnsen had the following to say about the ASICS collaboration:

"Building upon an ongoing partnership with ASICS, this new collaboration continues to push the boundaries of Cecilie Bahnsen’s modern vision of femininity, interpreted through the lens of movement, motion, and mindfulness. Finding harmony between intricate couture detailing and hyper-feminine embellishments with ASICS’ technical and functional universe is an exciting design challenge that we welcome with each collaboration."

Cecilie Bahnsen and ASICS collaborated with Japanese photographer Takashi Homma to capture enticing photographs for the collection.

The ASICS GT-2160 sneaker models are known for their technical and functional design. This version preserves the original essential characteristics, including the sleek appearance and wavy forefoot shaping, while maintaining the heritage trainer's signature design.

