5 best college running shoes under $100 to avail in 2023 

Finding the perfect pair of college running shoes within a student-friendly budget is crucial. For college students, high school kids, and people with lower budgets, finding cost-efficient yet good-quality running shoes for everyday use might get difficult sometimes. However, top sneaker brands are currently offering some of the best college running shoes under $100 in 2023.

For students or anyone looking for affordable and reliable college running shoes to fuel an active lifestyle, there is no need to worry anymore. Popular sneaker brands like Nike, New Balance, and Asics offer a range of high-quality college running shoes designed to provide comfort, support, and durability.

Nike, Asics, and one more brand that offers the best college running shoes under $100

1) Nike Rival Fly 3

Nike Rival Fly 3 college running shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Zoom Rival Fly 3 is a neutral combat running shoe for both training and racing. It is a thin-tempo trainer with a natural ride and a flexible forefoot. The shoe weighs about 210g and has an 8mm heel-toe drop. Although it can manage lengthy distances, short, quick exercises are where it excels.

The Rival Fly 3 delivers a secure fit and maintains the feet in position. The laces on the shoe are rectangular, thick, and have a premium feel, unlike any other shoelaces Nike has ever utilized. The pair is currently available at Nike for $90.

2) Asics Gel Contend 7

Asics offers some of the best college running shoes at a very affordable price. And just because the price tag for these sneakers is competitively low compared to other sneaker brands does not mean the brand compromises on quality and features.

The Asics Gel Contend 7 provides cushioning and support for runners seeking a combination of durability and support. The shoe is designed with an engineered mesh that provides breathability and a comfortable fit. The pair is available in various colorways at Asics for $49.95.

3) New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3

Fresh Foam Arishi V3 (Image via New Balance)

The New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V3 is a popular college running shoe for people looking for a budget-friendly option that provides comfort and cushioning. It is a no-frills, neutral running shoe that offers a smooth and moderately cushioned ride for most runs, including daily sessions.

The shoe may not be highly saturated with the poppy energy return found in speed trainers, but it is insanely comfortable, breathable, and lightweight. The shoe's Fresh Foam midsole cushioning is precision-engineered to deliver an ultra-cushioned, lightweight ride. The sneakers are available for purchase at Amazon for $49.

4) New Balance Fresh Foam Roav

Fresh Foam Roav (Image via New Balance)

The Fresh Foam Roav college running shoe revolutionizes comfort and design while providing an unequaled, comfortable ride both above and below the foot. The brand developed and created this sneaker with an ultra-modern shape to turn attention.

Next-level comfort is provided with Fresh Foam cushioning used in the midsole. The sneaker model also has a stylish appearance that makes it suitable for casual wear. It is suitable for everyday wear, short runs, and hitting the gym. The Fresh Foam Roav is available at New Balance for $74.99.

5) Asics GT-1000 10

This Asics college running shoe's top has been redesigned with a newly designed mesh that conforms to the foot's natural contour. This application enhances the heel fit and produces a more secure feeling by integrating a support system. The shoe incorporates a FLYTEFOAM midsole substance that provides a softer and more responsive sensation along with shock absorption.

The DUOMAX support system also includes a stronger density of foam positioned on the side of the sole to lessen the foot's noticeable inward roll while enhancing stability. The college running shoe is available at the brand's online store for $59.95.

These are some of the best college running shoes under $100 offered by Asics, New Balance, and Nike. Sneakerheads can purchase these now from the mentioned sources.

