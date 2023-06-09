Nike Dunk High By You sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Nike Dunk High By You sneakers offer a unique and personalized approach to footwear, allowing individuals to express their creativity and style. With Nike By You, sneakerheads have the opportunity to customize and design their own sneakers, creating a truly one-of-a-kind pair that reflects their personality and preferences. From selecting the color scheme to adding personalized details, By You sneakers put the power of design into the hands of the wearer.

First launched in 1999, Nike By You sneakers are back with Dunk High models. As they are customizable, Nike Dunk High By You sneakers are available in many shades. Seven colorways are currently available for $165 at the official Nike site. Sneakerheads can now personalize and buy a pair for themselves. Whether it's for athletic performance or fashion-forward statements, Nike By You sneakers offer a limitless canvas for self-expression, empowering individuals to stand out and make a statement with their footwear.

Nike Dunk High By You sneakers are available in both men's and women's sizes

Nike Dunk High By You sneakers collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Considering the high demand for the Nike Dunk sneakers in the sneaker community, the Swoosh label made the famous model available through the individualized Nike By You platform. While recurring invites for the low-cut version are distributed via the Nike app, the iconic high-top version of the style, which was formerly worn by the finest collegiate hoopers in the country, has recently made a comeback under the personalized banner with a few fresh upgrades.

The quarter and forefoot overlays now come in a hairy suede texture as a third option in addition to the model's standard features of tumbled leather or canvas. Other uncommon additions include a colorful Air Terra Swoosh, an extended pull tab attached to the heel, and a substitute lace toggle that switches the flat lacing system to an oval design. Various colorways, including “University Blue”, “Light Sienna”, and “Malachite,” are available.

Introduced back in 1999, Nike By You was initially known as "NikeID". Later, the sneaker label changed the name to the current one. It gave sneakerheads the option to create their own tennis shoe style by selecting from a small selection of various materials and colors. People were able to personalize the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker during its original debut.

A total of 31 distinct pieces, including the base, accent, lining, overlay, stitching, laces, deubré, and outsole, were available for customization. This shoe had 82 distinct materials and options in total. Since then, it has grown from a tiny web-based business to a wide variety of stores and innovative software programs, giving clients more options for customization and originality in a range of Nike shoes and apparel.

Nike stated,

"Inspired by the outdoors, the customizable design lets you be as expressive as you want. Choose between canvas and suede accents for a healthy dose of trail-time flavor. Add classic leather for those on-the-town days. Plus, countless color options let you be as adventurous as you want. Whatever you choose, your influence on the Nike Dunk High is undeniable."

An uncountable number of sneaker models have been released by Nike in various forms and colorways for many decades. Some people like all of them, and some people don't like a few due to their personal preferences. So, that is why Nike launched By You sneakers so that fans could create personalized sneakers that would suit their personalities. To get this amazing opportunity to customize the Nike Dunk High sneakers, fans can go to the Nike website now to make one.

