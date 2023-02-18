Nike Dunk High "Clouds" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

The wait for Nike Dunk High in a cloud fusion is finally over. After loving the Air Force 1 Low "Cloud," Dunk High fans now have a cool cloud sneaker that they can rock.

Dunk High is a popular high-top sneaker that was first introduced by the brand in 1985 as a basketball shoe. It is known for its classic design and has been released in a wide variety of colors and materials over the years. The new Dunk High's newest silhouette is set to get a cloud makeover.

Dunk High "Clouds" sneakers will be launched via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on March 1, 2023, for a retail price of $135.

The Nike Dunk High "Clouds" sneakers will be available exclusively in women's sizes

Close-up pictures of Nike Dunk High "Clouds" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cloud Dunk High features a fine short-haired suede upper that is plush and silky to the touch, and is constructed on a sleek light gray base.

It is covered with university blue panels that run across the upper as a reference to the sky, and sail clouds weave their way through the entire design. The clean white laces everything together.

This is supplemented with a comfy midsole underfoot that will give the impression that the wearers are walking on fluffy clouds. The structure, color combination, and feel of the new Dunk High "Clouds" will be unmatched.

With a unique color combination, a classic high-top silhouette structure, and modern materials, Dunk High Clouds is going to be the new favorite sneakers.

The new Dunk High shoe features a leather or suede upper with perforations for breathability, a padded tongue, and a collar for comfort and support. It also has a durable rubber outsole with a classic circular traction pattern for grip. The midsole is made of lightweight EVA foam and provides cushioning and shock absorption.

Since its debut in the 1980s, Dunk High has become a cultural icon and has been adopted by sneaker enthusiasts, skateboarders, and fashion enthusiasts. The shoe has been released in many special edition collaborations with artists, designers, and celebrities, making it a highly sought-after collector's item.

Nike Dunk has been a popular sneaker style for years, and its popularity has surged in recent years due to a resurgence of interest in retro-style sneakers.

The brand has released a number of limited-edition versions of the Dunk High, which has helped boost the sneaker's popularity even further. Additionally, the rise of sneaker reselling has made it more difficult to obtain some colorways for the Nike Dunk High, which has further increased demand.

Dunk High remains a popular sneaker style, and its demand is likely to remain high in the future, particularly for limited-edition and rare colorways. The shoes come in a variety of colorways, from classic black and white to bolder shades like pink and blue.

As for the new Dunk High "Clouds", with their stylish look and comfortable fit, these cool pairs of sneakers are sure to be a hit with sneakerheads everywhere.

