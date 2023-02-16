Nike Dunk High EMB "Salt Flats" sneakers: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored

Nike is arguably one of the leading sportswear brands in the basketball world. Given that the swoosh label is an official partner of the NBA leagues, it has continued to sponsor many great players over the years, including LeBron, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and many more. The sportswear brand is therefore taking part in the celebrations of the upcoming NBA All-Star games.

The latest collection to surface via the swoosh label is the NBA All-Star 2023 Salt Lake City sneaker pack, featuring makeovers upon the classic Nike silhouettes such as Dunk High, Air Force 1, and Blazers. Inspired by Salt Lake City, this iteration of Dunk High is one of the first shoes to steal the attention, where the makeove is defined as neutral yet timeless.

The Dunk High Salt Lake City, aka "Salt Flats" colorway, will be launched via Nike and select retailers on February 18, 2023, ahead of the NBA All-Star Games 2023 $135.

The upcoming Nike Dunk High EMB "Salt Flats" sneakers will be launched as a part of the NBA All-Star games 2023

Basketball is a strategic sport, which requires proper attention along with explosive movements on the court. A player needs to jump in the passing line, make quick stops, and also play in defense mode. Nike is familiar with these things and has frequently applied their technology to comply with these challenges.

Given the upcoming All-Star Game event, which is the 72nd annual championship, that is scheduled to take place from February 17 to February 19, 2023, Nike is releasing a brand new silhouette for the event. The All-Star 2023 Game Weekend is set to take place in Salt Lake City and will be hosted by the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena. As suc, the best players of the league will be pitted against each other in an array of events for three days.

The latest Dunk High sneaker by Nike is inspired by the Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats and is clad in muted and neutral color schemes. The sneakers are accompanied by cracked and eroded detailing, featuring a Summit White/Phantom/Pink Oxford/White color scheme. The official swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker as follows:

"Quench your thirst for style with this salty take on the hoops original. Preserving everything you know best—era-echoing construction, ultra-padded design and nothin’-but-net style—its cracked leather, salt-washed colors, and weathered accents maintain its status as the coveted off-court shoe."

The upper part of the Dunk High shoe is made up of canvas and suede materials. Additionally, a summery aesthetic is added with these lightweight materials. The shoes also feature unique salt-washed midsoles, which are one of a kind and provides an artisan finish.

In lateral and medial profiles, the cracked and deconstructed swoosh logos are salt-bleached to give a nod to this year's All-Star Weekend's host city. The midsoles are lightweight and offer responsive cushioning, whereas the rubber outsoles add traction and heritage style.

