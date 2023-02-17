Nike Dunk High Satin "Dark Curry" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

After the successful release of Nike Dunk High Retro Premium, the sneaker brand is yet to introduce another model of Dunk High with a satin finish.

However, according to some leaks, Nike Dunk High Satin "Dark Curry" is expected to drop in the markets in Spring 2023. Another model from the 1980s will appear in the Nike Sportswear catalog with shimmering, glossy satin material.

While glossy and shimmering can seem intimidating, the color of the shoe is muted in a Pecan brown tone, making it a perfect Dunk High for every style.

The exact date of the release of the new Nike Dunk High Satin is yet to be announced. However, the shoe will be available online and offline in Nike's official stores, on the SNKRS app, and in other select retailers for $125.

Nike Dunk High Satin "Dark Curry" sneakers exclusively in men's size

Dunk High Satin "Dark Curry" sneakers different profiles (Image via Sportskeeda)

This upcoming Dunk High is styled similarly to the Dunk Low that dropped in 1999 for co.jp, with a Dark Curry brown palate and a flat white silky leather for the base.

Unlike the 1999 pairs that had a white nylon soft palate, the tongue of the 2023 Dunk High Satin is a complementary brown. It gives a very homely vibe with a touch of comfort.

In 1985, the brand debuted the Dunk High sneaker. Initially, it was designed to be a high-top basketball shoe. Like Air Jordan 1 and Air Force 1, the Dunk High sneakers were a product of the 1980s and resembled other models of the time. The company had never done anything like the advertising for Dunk High before.

As for the history of the Dunk Highs, Shoe Palace said that it was a "hot shoe" when it was launched. People embraced the shoes for their vibrant color schemes and its ties with some of the biggest colleges.

The original idea for the Dunk line was to create a sneaker that college basketball players and their enthusiasts could wear. The universities of Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, St. John's, UNLV, Georgetown, and Syracuse all had contracts with Nike at the time.

Many of the most prestigious universities in the country have adopted the Dunk High sneakers as their official sports team footwear. The Dunks in the school's colors were given to each institution.

However, the Shoe Palace said that Dunk High had a "strong but short initial run," and the company surpassed Dunk Highs in terms of style and technology. The relevance of these sneakers in the mainstream began to fade, and soon the shoes were only found in thrift stores and flea markets. They were being passed down as hand-me-downs.

The Shoe Palace remarked that while falling out of vogue with mainstream customers is the end of a product, it was what helped the Dunk Highs appeal.

The iconic Dunk High silhouette of the shoe has made it a go-to for those looking for comfortable, stylish footwear.

It's no wonder that the Dunk High sneakers have become so popular over the years. They offer a classic look that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

With its unique style, comfort, and durability, it's no surprise that Dunk High sneakers remain one of the most sought-after shoes on the market today.

The Dunk Highs in a glossy Pecan brown tone will be available in the Spring of 2023 at a retail price of $124 with select retailers in the brand's official stores and the SNKRS app.

