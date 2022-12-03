5 best Nike Dunk High releases of 2022

Nike Dunk High has made an enormous impression in the sneaker world for the silhouettes it has released. Many iconic sneakers by Nike like the Air Force, Air Max, Jordans and Dunks have garnered immense popularity among sneakerheads.

These silhouettes are so popular in the sneaker scene that even when they are sold out, the label keeps bringing them back. Additionally, some of the famous collaborations have also been quite surprising for the sneakerheads.

However, some sneakers alone create a storm in the sneaker world regardless of the collaborations. One of them is the Dunk-High silhouette. So here are the top five dunk-high silhouettes that every sneakerhead simps over.

The Women's Nike Dunk High Cinnabar and four other Nike Dunk High sneaker releases of 2022

1) Nike Dunk High "Panda"

KicksFinder

Family Nike Dunk "Panda" Pack



Dunk Low

M bit.ly/3Hax3xL

W bit.ly/3iydp4a

GS

PS

TD



Dunk High

M bit.ly/3zPeVWk

The Dunk High "Panda" is set to make its return in women and men's sizing.

The Dunk High "Panda" is set to make its return in women and men's sizing. In addition, the silhouette is set to be released in slightly different elements.

Like its previous iterations, the offering will have black overlays, toe boxes, eyelets and a white leather base. However, the new iteration will feature black tags and orange branded insoles compared to the red tongues on the women's pair. The bulkier upper is the final visual difference for the final touch to help make up for its target audience.

The 'White / Black/ University Red' colorway of the iconic Panda Colorway over the Dunk High silhouette was re-released on the SNKRS website for $125 in November 2022.

2) CLOT x Nike Dunk High "Flux"

The Dunk High has created quite a stir in the sports world of basketball, skateboarding and footwear essentials. CLOT is now serving up even more streetwear inventions in the form of a new-look Dunk High that will impress wherever you go.

CLOT developed the 'Flux' concept by encouraging people to accept constant change as an inevitable result of time and nature. The Dunk High x CLOT' Flux,' influenced by the Yin-Yang philosophy of ﬂexibility and peace, delivers a striking but soothing make-up within Dunk's line of descent.

As for its construction, the upper is created with particular all-over lenticular material along with Nike X CLOT tongue branding. Rather than converting between colors as many lenticular components do, the finished colorway creates a uniform liquid metal look that continues to shine in any light, causing this Dunk High a true trophy piece ready to look like take on the future.

These sneakers were released in March 2022 and retail for $150 and are available at select retail sites and the Nike official site.

3) Nike Dunk High GS "Green/White"

FastSoleUK

In Stock

NIKE > Nike Dunk High GS Green White DB2179-002In StockNIKE > bit.ly/3Aem4PG Nike Dunk High GS Green White DB2179-002In StockNIKE > bit.ly/3Aem4PG https://t.co/V3QVzTnh1w

Nike continues to maintain the original Be True-style color scheme on the Dunk High with the new olive green colorway. The sneaker design features a white leather base with an intense green hue, reminding of the 2017 launch of the 'Cargo Khaki'. Although the shades are similar, the shape seems a bit different to those who are well acquainted with the Dunk High Retro.

However, the unique swoosh retro has corrected those elements, as the shape of this new iteration is precisely what the sneakerheads need. The Dunk High GS "Green/White" arrived in September 2022 and is available on the Swoosh official site for $225.

4) Nike Dunk High 'Knicks'

The Nike Dunk High 'Knicks' updates the vintage sneakers with a familiar two-tone color scheme influenced by New York's NBA team. The sneaker's design features an all-leather upper, a royal blue base, color-coordinated swoosh, and contrasting orange overlays.

Other details include a padded high-cut collar and an embroidered Swoosh tongue tag. Additionally, an orange rubber outsole comes along a momentum pattern initially developed for a solid surface.

The sneaker was released in August 2022 for $105 and is available at select retail sites for sneakerheads.

5) Women's Nike Dunk High Cinnabar

The Swoosh label released a new Dunk colorway for sneakerheads looking for a reason to elevate their closet for the fall season. The silhouette is an exclusive women's "Cinnabar". As per the American footwear brand, the design features an updated construction with its upper leather comprising a canvas tongue and metal eyelets.

The sneaker takes its name from the burgundy overlay panels on the upper, which are paired with a brown Swoosh symbol on the side panels. A classic white midsole and a solid red outsole break up the look.

These sneakers were released in November 2022 for $150 and are available for sneakerheads at various retail sites.

These are the top five Nike Dunk High sneakers of 2022 that are set to add more class to a sneakerhead's closet.

