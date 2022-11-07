Where to buy Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Multi-color patent leather shoes? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike is collaborating with the Los Angeles-based sneaker and apparel label Undefeated to release a new Air Force 1 silhouette. The swoosh label is continuing its collaborative streak with brands and designers while celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Air Force 1 model.

The swoosh label is returning to its roots by teaming up with premium apparel label Undefeated on a multi-patent colorway dubbed ''Topaz Gold.''

The shoes will be available on November 13, 2022, through Undefeated's official e-commerce site and select retailers. More colorways from the collection will be available in the coming weeks, though no specific date has been set.

More about the upcoming Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Multi-color patent leather shoes in the "Topaz Gold" colorway

Upcoming Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Multi-color patent leather shoes in the "Topaz Gold" colorway

Undefeated is the most prolific Nike Air Force 1 collaborator, and it has another high-end offering up its sleeve for the silhouette's 40th anniversary in 2022. Undefeated has had a creative relationship with Nike for over two decades, including the incredible milestone of working with the Jordan label for the first time ever.

So it makes sense for the LA-based West Coach fashion boutique empire to reunite with the swoosh label to launch a new version of the Air Force 1 Low to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the silhouette. This new version, called "Topaz Gold," is bold, bright, and made of patent leather.

The makeover has been teased over the course of 2022, and now, according to multiple trusted sources, the collection will be released in full, with the first release launching later this month in North America.

Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Style Code: DV5255-001

Release Date: November 13, 2022 (Undefeated)

The upper of the shoe is made of shiny patent leather. The sneakers are covered in a variety of colors, including Teal Green, Topaz Gold, Smoke Grey, and Cyan Blue, with no two panels of the same color.

The shoe's forefoot is highlighted in a smokey gray color, while the heel counters are highlighted in teal green. The most noticeable color on the shoes is the Topaz Gold on the swooshes among the aforementioned panels.

The cyan blue accent is added over the midfoot, and the quarter overlays. The tongues are a cornflower blue color, and the laces, vamp, and sole unit underfoot are all bone white for a neutral touch.

Undefeated's iconic Five Strike logo appears over the lateral heel, tongue tags, and sock liners, while gold-hued branded lace dubraes contrast with the off-white midsoles.

To coincide with the release of the Air Force 1 makeover, Nike and Undefeated have partnered with the Compton Community Garden and Feed the Streets LA for programs in support of Los Angeles' homeless population, including weekly donations, prep courses, and volunteer gardening sessions.

The collaborative sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Undefeated on November 13, 2022.

