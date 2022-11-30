5 best Air Jordans under $400

Brands like Air Jordan have set benchmarks throughout the history of sneakers. The Michael Jordan and Nike collaboration went on to re-design sneaker history.

This collaboration was, more importantly, a watershed moment in Nike's meteoric rise as a footwear brand. Air Jordan has become synonymous with many sports icons and pop culture figures over the years. Furthermore, the Nike Jordans went on to collaborate on various trends in order to provide sneakerheads with even more amazing silhouettes.

Despite the fact that the brand has earned a reputation for being the "OG" of sneaker brands among sneakerheads, the retail price of these sneakers was very high when they first hit the market. However, Jordan lovers can rejoice; here are the top five Air Jordans under $400.

The Air Jordan 13 Retro Obsidian and four other sneakers by Air Jordans under $400.

1) Air Jordan 5 Retro "Stealth 2.0"

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the upcoming Air Jordan 5 Retro "Stealth 2.0" Official Look at the upcoming Air Jordan 5 Retro "Stealth 2.0" 👀 https://t.co/6TldmENwC1

AJ 5 "Stealth 2.0" was a modified iteration of the Jordan 5 classic non-original color released in 2006. Hence, it had an uncanny appearance in the original "Stealth" edition from the previous rotation. The features of these sneakers include glassy mesh on the tongue and mid-panel. Additionally, a spotless white leather base.

This silhouette was first launched on March 2021, and the 2.0 iteration of the OG "Stealth" color scheme went on sale for $190 by the Jordan label.

These Jordan 5s are available for $319 at select retail sites like eBay. However, the price varies depending on the size.

2) Air Jordan 13 Retro Obsidian

This AJ 13 retro obsidian was a new iteration of the silhouette. As for the design, this sneaker features colors like dark powder blue, obsidian, and spotless white. Dark blue underlays and light blue accents accentuated the clean white leather base. However, in this version, the lighter shade of blue Jumpman signs are positioned over the insoles and dark blue tongue. Also, for the final touch, the medial side features pure white and dark blue footbeds, 23 markings, and a shimmering Jumpman logo that comes with dark blue lacing.

This AJ 13 silhouette color scheme was launched in September 2021 and went on sale for $190. Although, sneakerheads can still grab these kicks through Stadium Goods for $269, with the rates varying by foot size. Retail sneaker stocking sites like eBay and GOAT are currently selling them.

3) Air Jordan 3 Muslin

The third sneaker in the Micheal Jordan rotation, the AJ 3, received a 'Muslin' makeover in 2022. In addition, the color scheme of the silhouette was reworked for a smoother appearance in this colorway.

Muslin introduced a fresh look for the vintage basketball shoe, with a Sail-colored canvas upper and contrasting grey suede accents on the toe and heel, which swapped the raw elephant print work of art on the Jordan 3. Also, the heel tabs, shoe upper, midsole, and eyelets are in eggshell white with a red Jumpman logo on the tongue tab and heels.

These sneakers made their debut in March 2022 and went on sale for $200. However, there have been some variations in prices with time. For instance, a retailer like Stadium Good offers these kicks for $270.

4) Air Jordan 5 Purple Grape

AJ 5 marked its arrival in the sneaker world in 1990 in three different colorways: White/Fire Red, Black/Metallic Silver, and White/Grape Ice. It stands out as the only one that does not use the team's general color scheme.

For three decades, sneakerheads have witnessed this intense purple colorway in various silhouettes. Although, it’s never like this. The design of the Jordans 5 Purple Grape features a dark purple color all the way to the suede upper, along with black highlights on the laces, mudguard, tongue, and sole.

These kicks were released in 2020 and went on sale originally for $190. However, with its growing popularity, these sneakers are available at varying prices at different retail sites. For instance, you can get it for $224 on eBay.

5) Jordan 4 Retro Motorsports Alternate

TBlake @therealtblake Air Jordan 4 Retro "Alternate Motorsports" available now for retail -> goo.gl/w1XzqA Air Jordan 4 Retro "Alternate Motorsports" available now for retail -> goo.gl/w1XzqA https://t.co/Y3R24mRhw1

The AJ 4 Retro 'Motorsports Alternate' debuted in 2017 along with the primarily white 'Motorsport' color block, inspired by MJ's motorcycle racing team and designed after a hyper-limited palette given to the team's 16 members from 2006.

The sneakers feature a black upper with matte silver accents over the molded eyelet, Jumpman heel logo, and collar lining. On release in 2017, these sneakers retail for $190 and are currently available at sneaker stocking sites like GOAT for $389.

These are the top five Air Jordan sneakers for sneakerheads under $400. Let us know in the comment section which one is your favorite.

Poll : 0 votes