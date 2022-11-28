5 best sneakers for winters 2022 

Winter has finally arrived, which means it's time to pull out the cozy clothes and winter sneakers. 2022 saw the arrival of a number of shoes that are ideal for the chilly season and snowy surfaces.

Moreover, several new sneakers styles are introduced for the cold season every year by numerous major sportswear brands, including Nike, Adidas, and Jordan, among others. This year, even high-end brands like Off-White debuted some incredible winter footwear.

Interested buyers looking for stylish winter sneakers can scroll down to see the top five listed designs.

Nike Dunk Low Fleece “Honeydew” and four other winter-friendly sneakers of 2022

1) Adidas x Humanrace NMD S1 RYAT “Black”

adidas Originals @adidasoriginals



Pharrell Williams and @Humanrace introduce NMD S1 RYAT Black.



Sign up now on the adidas Confirmed app to purchase. “The RYAT is a cultural artifact and an object for humans pushing forward on our planet” - @pharrellPharrell Williams and @Humanrace introduce NMD S1 RYAT Black.Sign up now on the adidas Confirmed app to purchase. confirmed.onelink.me/mzYA/qt1yqtol “The RYAT is a cultural artifact and an object for humans pushing forward on our planet” - @pharrellPharrell Williams and @Humanrace introduce NMD S1 RYAT Black. Sign up now on the adidas Confirmed app to purchase. confirmed.onelink.me/mzYA/qt1yqtol https://t.co/VtmtFlR2wk

The new Adidas HU NMD S1 RYAT "Black" opts for a clean esthetic, with the hiking-inspired shape covered in a solid black color. The Three Stripes and Pharrell also presented the newest color palette and aired a movie directed by Gabriel Moses.

Using the boot as a component of a contemporary military uniform, which is dressed in Pharrell's FW22 HumanRace Premium Basics clothing, the movie explores the concepts of community and solidarity. In addition, GANGBOX made a comeback for the campaign with a fresh batch of images depicting the boot as a symbol in its own post-apocalyptic universe.

The Adidas HU NMD S1 RYAT features a practical design where each component and fine detail has a specific function. A combination of superior suede and leather reinforcements make up the shoe's top, whereas a rubberized TPU mudguard and toecap strengthen its practicality. Moreover, a Boost midsole for support and a durable outsole with Trefoil-shaped traction round out the design.

2) Off-White ODSY-1000 “Pale Pink”

Take a closer look at the Off-White ODSY-1000 “Pale Pink” shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you want to add any luxe pair of sneakers to your wardrobe this winter, then these “Pale Pink” Off-White ODSY-1000 sneakers can be your perfect pick. This colorway was dropped in February 2022 at a retail price of $850.

The chunky shoe has a sleek leather mudguard as well as a beige top with translucent panels. The foam upper, mesh fabric, and interior of the shoe all maintain the subdued color.

Along with the model's distinctive hefty sole, Off-White's intersecting arrows are displayed in a light pastel pink on the sides. Debossed "ODSY-1000" lettering on the midsole, printed heel pulls, and "OFF" rubber tongue tags serve as further labeling. Interestingly, the right shoe comes in contrast with a dark green zip tie.

3) Nike Dunk Low Fleece “Honeydew”

Take a closer look at the women's Dunk Low Fleece Honeydew shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Honeydew” colorway of the Nike Dunk Low Fleece shoes debuted recently on November 16, 2022. These fluffy sneakers can be availed for $120 per pair from the online and offline stores of Nike.

The sportswear juggernaut prepared a comfy Dunk Low "Fleece" by covering it in a fuzzy white and lime green fleece. The base is clad in the former color shade, while the toppings, tongues, and profile Swooshes are done in the latter.

The embroidered accents on the trim surrounding the Swoosh insignias and the heel logo further elevate the footwear. The pair is finished off with comparable branding on the tongue and insole, a white midsole, and a green rubber outsole.

4) Phillthy x Adidas NMD S1

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adidas engaged with a popular shoe designer Phillip "Philllthy" Leyesa to design a joint NMD S1. Leyesa, who is renowned for his vintage-inspired design esthetic, adds bold prints to the cutting-edge sneaker design.

This shoe is set to arrive on November 30, 2022. With a price label of $220 per pair, these footwear designs can be bought from the online locations of Adidas and some of its affiliated sellers.

The NMD S1 is decked up in a two-tone knit top by Philllthy. The sneakers have a matching black and white pattern on the front and back. Moreover, Adidas' three stripes has been added with a pastel blue and white composition on the midsole of the footwear.

Branded tongue flaps, lace sets, and midsole plugs are among the other light blue accents. The Adidas NMD logo and a Philllthy "P" are imprinted on the white midsole, which is completed by a ridged gum outsole.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low “Sherpa Fleece”

Take a closer look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the approaching winter, sneakerheads can pick Jordan Brand's Air Jordan 1 Low composed of thick fur. Faux-fur is used to make the Air Jordan 1 Low "Sherpa Fleece" exceptionally warm and comfortable. These low-top sneakers were dropped on April 15, 2022, at a retail price of $110.

The top of this iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low is neutral and monotone. The footwear is completely covered in suede and padded with a white sherpa fleece, which can be seen peeking through the laces and wrapping around the ankle liner. Meanwhile, Nike's signature swoosh contrasts with the white of the shoe by being tone gray. While the trademark Air Jordan wings are emblazoned on the heel, the hangtag matching the silhouette completes the design.

These were some of the best winter-appropriate sneakers that shoe enthusiasts can buy in 2022. Interested readers can check out the aforementioned shoes on the reseller and stockists' websites, alongside their respective brand webstores.

Poll : 0 votes