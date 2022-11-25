Nike Air Jordan: 5 best yellow colourways

The sneaker world is as fascinating as it gets, and Nike continues to stand out from the rest of the crowd. Although the Swoosh label is known for revolutionizing the sneaker world through iconic collaborations, the Air Jordans are at the top of the list.

Nike first joined hands with Michael Jordan in 1985. Since that year, the dream team has created a successful sneaker line that is now on its 37th silhouette and has garnered immense pop-culture significance.

MJ and his signature rotation have been dominantly linked with black and red hues since collaborating with the Chicago Bulls in 1984. Although Michael was not the one to be confined to specific colors, he stated in 1997, while building the AJ label empire, that other hues would attract new notions around his storied sneaker rotation.

The most noticeable hue? Yellow. Despite what the color might mean at the center, yellow retro Air Jordans, which can be discovered on sneakers of all ages, aren't going anywhere. From university gold to Varsity Maize, AJ Line has narrated stories in yellow, extending from amateur excellence at Oak Hill Academy to Japanese international expansion.

On that note, here is a list of some of the best Air Jordans for sneakerheads that were released in yellow and brought a shift from the statement red and black hues.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Lightning" and four other Nike sneakers in a yellow colorway

1) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG GS "POLLEN"

Assumed to be partially made of leather with shine, the Nike AJ 1 retro high OG GS "Pollen" features a subtle white/black/pollen color-blocking. An intense leather set creates a contrast for a soft yellow counterpart around the tongue, ankle, heel, and toe.

However, the basketball-specific outsole and profile swooshes are also reminiscent of the iconic Nike Dunk High from 1999, inspired by Wu-Tang Clan. While the bumble bee-inspired hue is not new to the AJ 1 rotation, finding this color scheme in this iteration is refreshing.

The sneaker was released in August 2021 and is available for $200 at the official Nike retail site and other select retailers.

2) Air Jordan 4 Retro "Lightning"

The AJ 4 Retro "Lightning" 2021 first debuted in 2006 alongside an accompanying "Thunder" colorway, both of which were inspired by Michael Jordan's Motorsports team. As per the shoe's construction, grey hues are found on the interior tongue, Jumpman branding on the heel, and the woven tongue tag.

The suede upper is covered in a vibrant yellow scheme, counterbalanced by dark grey structural wings and black netting. Moreover, an intense grey herringbone rubber outsole also supports a spotless white PU midsole with clear air sole cushioning.

These sneakers were released in August 2021 for $220 and are available for sale at select retailers.

3) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Toe"

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Toe," also known as the "Taxi," features high-quality white tumbled leather uppers with yellow toe, ankle panels, and heel counters.

The three-tone look is completed with black leather accents on the collars, toes, vamp, and midfoot swooshes. Besides, additional branding is provided by wing patterns at the collar, printed insoles, and tongue tags. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Toe" shoe is finished with black laces, all-white midsoles, and contrasting yellow rubber outsoles.

The sneaker was released in September 2022 and went on sale for $170 at the Nike retail store.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low "Taxi White"

The AJ 1 Low "Taxi White" represents a recognizable color combination on a stylish silhouette constructed after the 1985 OG silhouette. The all-leather upper of the low-top is highlighted by a white base with amber forefoot overlays.

Moreover, the opposing black hue reflects on the low-cut collar and heel overlay, stamped with a yellow embroidered wings logo. The sneakers are supported by standard cupsole tooling, which includes white midsoles and a yellow rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Taxi White" was released in September 2022 and is available for sale in select stores for $110.

5) Air Jordan 14 Retro "Ginger"

The Air Jordan 14 Retro "Ginger" is a modernized version of the original Air Jordan 14 Low "Ginger" from 1999. The upper is revised in mid-top form and carries golden tan along with a white leather forefoot overlay. Moreover, the Phylon midsole is enhanced by encapsulated Zoom Air cushioning, accented with directional teeth-like detailing, and marked with a TPU shank plate.

The AJ 14 Retro "Ginger" went on sale on August 2022 for $210, after which the kicks became a fan favorite among sneakerheads for its unusual design.

The Air Jordan brand has been offering new silhouettes for sneakerheads in various color schemes that contrast with what Michael Jordan initially started with. As a result, these yellow Air Jordans can be a fresh take on the label's expanded vision for shoe enthusiasts.

