Where to buy Nike Dunk High “Classics” edition? Everything we know so far 

Beaverton’s activewear business never slows down on bringing in new colorways of its iconic silhouettes, particularly Nike Dunk High. It recently teased an all-new variant of its silhouette that will be the latest addition to the brand’s “Classics” collection. This colorway will come in gray and dark olive tones with hints of black all over.

The upcoming “Classics” edition of the Nike Dunk High silhouette will be dropped in the next few weeks. The Swoosh label hasn’t disclosed the release date and pricing details of these shoes yet, but they will be sold by the online and offline locations of Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other partnering retail chains.

Nike Dunk High “Classics” edition shoes will arrive in olive green and dark gray tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk High Classics shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk is firmly rooted in many cultural spheres from which the game of basketball originates, continuing the legend of Air Force 1 that was cultivated from both the hardwood as well as the expansive hip-hop scene.

After paying respect to the Bronx, where the genre was created, with an Air Force 1 Low, Swoosh is getting ready to release a “Nike Classics” collection that recognizes its contribution to the hip-hop community.

The origin and story of Nike Dunks is mentioned on the Swoosh’s official website as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Earlier in 2022, the footwear world embraced “Embossed,” “Cinnabar,” “Purple/Black,” “Camo,” “Vintage Particle Grey,” and more interesting iterations of the silhouette. For the latest launch, Nike gave its “Classics” touch-up to the Dunk High.

An “Olive” and gray Dunk will serve as the initial gesture. While the base layer engages in the tonal gray attire, the high, cracked, tumbled leathers dominate the complete silhouette, highlighting their dark olive color along their overlays and lace sets. The mid-foot swooshes include silver and black accents all over them, while the sole unit’s underfoot color scheme is a tried-and-true combination of white and black.

The insoles take on a Parental Discretion Advised impression in unison with tongue tabs that are inspired by cassette tapes and are connected to the pack based on various musical melodies.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Dunk High “Classics” edition arriving later this year. Dunkheads can also sign up to Swoosh’s official web page to stay updated on this olive colorway.

In addition to the aforementioned footwear, the brand is also gearing up to launch the “Lunar New Year” edition of its Nike Dunk High shoe that is scheduled for the following year.

Although the confirmed launch dates are kept under wraps, these footwear pieces will be offered at $135 per pair. Fans can buy them from Nike’s online and physical locations after their release.

