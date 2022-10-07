6 upcoming Air Jordan releases in November 2022

Michael Jordan's namesake label under Nike Inc. has garnered a lot of attention from sneakerheads all over the world due to its Air Jordan line. The label has managed to be the number one choice for streetwear enthusiasts as it has consistently proven itself with innovative silhouettes and color palettes.

The label has always launched a plethora of silhouettes and colorways for its loyalists to give them something to collect, show off, or even serve its original purpose as basketball kicks. Basketball-turned-lifestyle shoes are released only in a limited number of units, so sneakerheads have to be very careful while copping their favorite colorways.

From introducing new colorways and unique silhouettes to reviving its retro color palette, the brand is ready to serve its fans next month. To make it easier for them to keep track of the Air Jordan releases, Sportskeeda has created a list of six possible releases in November 2022, so no fan can miss the release.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. All the sneakers have been given tentative dates and are subject to be changed via Nike at any time. For regular updates one can visit SNKRS site.

Top 6 Air Jordan colorways releasing in the month of November 2022

1) Air Jordan 9 Fire Red

The Jordan brand is releasing a new Fire Red colorway over its Air Jordan 9 silhouette for the holiday season of 2022. The sneakers' uppers are constructed out of leather material, clad in a white hue. The white leather base is accentuated with cool grey overlays.

The Fire Red hue appears over the Jumpman logo, lace loops, and the iconic "23" branding over the heels and tongue tags. The look is finished off with the addition of grey midsoles and white outsoles. The silhouette is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on November 5, 2022, at a retail price of $200.

2) Air Jordan 6 Black Chrome

The swoosh label is now dressing its Air Jordan 6 in a Black Chrome makeover as part of the Jordan Brand's Holiday 2022 lineup. The pair is reminiscent of the 2015 Air Jordan 6 Low Chrome pair.

The upper of the sneakers are constructed out of nubuck material almost entirely clad in a black hue. A flair has been added to the shoe design with metallic silver accents over the trim across the pull-tab and the Jumpman logo over the tongue shield.

Additional hits of silver appear affixed over the sole unit. The look is finished off with motifs such as the heel with "23" lettering and translucent outsole. The shoes are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS on November 12, 2022, at a retail price of $200.

3) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 Violet Ore

A Ma Maniere AJ4 (Image via @jfgrails/Instagram)

Frequent collaborators Jordan and A Ma Maniere are set to bring three new offerings, including a makeover of Air Jordan 4 and two makeovers of Air Jordan 12. Air Jordan 4 will appear clad in Violet Ore colorway.

According to sneaker leak page Z Sneakerheadz, the collaborative AJ4 pair is expected to be released on the official e-commerce site of A Ma Maniere, SNKRS, and select retailers on November 17, 2022, at a retail price of $225.

The pair will be clad in Violet Ore/Medium Ash/Black/Muslin colorway. The uppers are constructed out of premium leather clad in violet ore, aka the purple hue. The look is finished off with hits of yellowed white over heels and midsoles.

4) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 12

A Ma Maniere AJ12 (Image via @zsneakerheads/Instagram)

A Ma Maniere and Jordan will be collaborating for a makeover of the AJ12 silhouette. The upper is constructed out of black nubuck material. The black hue contrasts with the Burgundy Crush suede overlays in the south.

The deeper burgundy color is accentuated over AJ12's midsoles alongside a debossed "JUMPMAN" lettering. The design is finished off with a co-branded hangtag, embossed tongue branding, and co-branded heel tabs. The shoes are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS, A Ma Manieres, and select retailers at a retail price of $225 on November 17.

5) Air Jordan 1 Chicago Reimagined/Lost and Found

AJ1 Lost and Found (Image via @sneakertigger/Instagram)

The Air Jordan Chicago Reimagined, also known as Lost and Found, will be released as a nod to the first-ever AJ1 released by Nike. The colorway will serve as a throwback to a time before sneaker culture became a phenomenon.

The silhouette is clad in a Varsity Red/Black/Sail/Muslin color palette. The upper of the sneakers are constructed out of leather material in a pristine white hue. This white hue is then contrasted with multiple touches of black and red. Black leather overlays appear in a cracked pattern over the collars, while red is accentuated upon the overlays.

A vintage aesthetic is added with aged white midsoles and contrasting red rubber outsoles. The shoe is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS on November 19, 2022, at a retail price of $180.

6) Air Jordan 1 Gorge Green

AJ1 High OG Gorge Green (Image via @chickenwop/Instagram)

Another retro colorway releasing in November is AJ1 High OG Retro Gorge Green. The classic model of Michael Jordan's namesake brand will be dressed in green hues.

The upper is constructed out of leather material clad in a white hue. The white is contrasted with the titular green hue, which steals the spotlight accentuated over the tongue, toe boxes, and heels. A flair has been added with the feature of Metallic Silver hued swooshes alongside the iconic wings and basketball logo on the ankles.

The look is finished off with clean white midsole and green rubber outsoles. The shoes can be availed via the official e-commerce site of SNKRS on November 26, 2022, at a retail price of $180.

Michael Jordan's label has always been a hit and a few of these sneakers are already being bid upon on reseller sites. The Chicago Reimagined or Lost and Found colorway has already reached a reseller price of over $1000.

The Gorge Green pair is currently at a resale value of $474. Considering the hype surrounding the unreleased shoes, one can only imagine how exciting it must be for the sneakerheads when the shoes are finally released.

