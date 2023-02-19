Nike Dunk High "Chrome" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure, sportswear gear, and footwear genius maintained its number one position as a sportswear manufacturer in 2022 by releasing a handful of makeovers on its classic silhouettes, including Air Jordans, Air Max's and Air Force 1. The swoosh label highly relied on silhouettes such as Air Force 1, which celebrated its 40th anniversary, and Air Max 1, which celebrated its 35th anniversary.

The swoosh label is now planning to retain its top position in 2023 by releasing a myriadof makeovers upon the Dunk silhouette, which is already at the top of the game. The year 2023 is Dunk-centric, and number of makeovers of it are already revealed in the 2023 sneaker catalog. Now, the latest to appear is the Dunk High "Chrome."

An official release date for the Dunk High "Chrome" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the sneaker pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk High "Chrome" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Dunk High "Chrome" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk sneaker model of Nike was debuted to the public as a basketball shoe in 1985. The brainchild of the swoosh label's sneaker veteran Peter Moore quickly caught the eye of not only basketball fans but every other sneakerhead.

The clean lines and aesthetic design of the shoe was one of the factors many fans found attractive and still do after almost four decades. The pair carries the potential to be clad in a disparate color scheme and color-blocking pattern.

The same has been the reason of how the silhouette keeps arriving in fresh colorways even after almost four decades. The official Nike site describes the silhouette and its relevance in the current sneaker sphere as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The sneaker model has continued to gain attention of other fields, including lifestyle and skateboarding being a few famous ones. The model has been, over the years, reiterated in many forms, including low-top, mid-top, high-top, SB, and Disrupt. The High-top model, which is being clad in a futuristic greyscale color scheme, is official dubbed the "Chrome."

The makeover let goes of the classic two-toned color blocking for the grayscale color spectrum. The base of the sneaker is constructed out of PU leather material in a luminous, reflective chrome hue - which can be seen on the mid-foot panels and heels. The reflective chrome hue contrasts with the light grey smooth leather overlays.

The light grey leather overlays are affixed on the toe boxes, lacing system, heel counters, and ankle collars, becoming the major hue. Another color is added into the mix, with the jet black hue taking over the mesh tongue construct, sockliners and laces.

The look is finished off with icy blue translucent outsoles. The sneakers pair is rumored to release via Nike website for $125.

Poll : 0 votes